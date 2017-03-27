Former Cardinals pitcher Anthony Reyes is now a firefighter

Anthony Reyes pitched for the Cardinals for four years and the Indians for two years. If you remember him, you probably remember him beating Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2006 World Series against the Tigers, in which he allowed two runs and retired 17 consecutive batters at one point.

After that his career sort of fizzled. His last big league game came in 2009 and he knocked around the minors until 2012. But that’s not the end of the Anthony Reyes story. Only the end of it in baseball:

2006 WS hero Anthony Reyes is officially an LA County firefighter! Here he is with his fam at weekend grad ceremony. #congrats #STLCards pic.twitter.com/IS9dT92QET — Cardinals Magazine (@CardsMagazine) March 26, 2017

Reyes pitched in 15 big league games a reliever, but he was never a candidate to be fireman of the year. Now he has a much better shot at it.

Congratulations, Anthony Reyes!

Follow @craigcalcaterra