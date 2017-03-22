U.S. advances to WBC finals after defeating Japan 2-1

The United States eked out a 2-1 victory over Japan in the World Baseball Classic semifinals on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The U.S. moves on to face Puerto Rico in the finals on Wednesday.
Andrew McCutchen broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning, singling in Christian Yelich who reached on a fielding error and advanced to second base when Eric Hosmer walked.
Japan wouldn’t respond until the bottom of the sixth when Ryosuke Kikuchi sneaked a solo home run over the right field fence, victimizing Nate Jones.
The U.S. took the lead for good in the eighth. With one out, Brandon Crawford singled and Ian Kinsler doubled, putting runners on second and third base. Adam Jones brought in the go-ahead run with a 5-3 ground out, giving the U.S. a 2-1 advantage.
Mark Melancon and Pat Neshek teamed up to get three outs in the eighth. In the ninth, Luke Gregerson got Sho Nakata and Hayato Sakamoto to ground out, then struck out Nobuhiro Matsuda to end the ballgame, sending the U.S. to the finals.
Japan won the first two World Baseball Classic tournaments, but will settle for a third-place finish in 2017. Puerto Rico was a runner-up in the 2013 tournament, losing to the Dominican Republic. The U.S. finished in fourth place in 2009.
The WBC final between the U.S. and Puerto Rico will be held at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier has been diagnosed with mild herniation of a disk in his lower back, making it doubtful that the veteran will be ready for Opening Day. Ethier received an epidural injection and will be shut down from baseball activity for seven to 10 days.
Ethier, who turns 35 years old next month, missed almost all of the 2016 season with a broken leg. He was hoping to grab at least a part-time role in left field, but it appears that won’t be the case to start the season. Andrew Toles is the player most likely to see increased playing time in Ethier’s absence.
Ethier has a club option worth $17.5 million with a $2.5 million buyout for the 2018 season, which likely makes this season his last in L.A given his age and health issues.
At SB Nation’s Phillies blog The Good Phight, David S. Cohen compiled the demographics of the broadcast booths across baseball and found that it does not reflect the population of baseball nor of the United States.
Of 164 announcers in 30 teams’ booths, 148 (90.2 percent) are white men. Only nine are African-American men (5.5 percent), five are Latino men (3.0 percent), one is an Asian man (0.6 percent), and one is a white woman (0.6 percent).
There are only two broadcast teams with multiple persons of color: the Twins (Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins) and Angels (Victor Rojas and Jose Mota). 17 broadcast teams are comprised of only white people.
The broadcast booths do, however, reflect viewership. Cohen, citing Nielsen stats, notes that 83 percent of those who watch baseball on television are white and 70 percent are men.
While Craig has debunked the “baseball is dying” myth countless times here, I am pessimistic about baseball’s future with its reluctance to cater to a younger, more diverse audience. MLB was, until only very recently, behind the times in technology and social media and still is in some ways. It has made no effort to curb culture policing by white players past and present.
If MLB wants to remain a mainstay in the sporting realm, it will have to bridge the demographic divide as much as it has recently bridged the technological divide.