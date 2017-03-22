David DeJesus retires

Outfielder David DeJesus announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. He’ll be joining CSN Chicago for Cubs coverage.
DeJesus, 37, spent 13 seasons in the big leagues from 2003-15 with the Royals, Athletics, Cubs, Nationals, Rays, and Angels. He hit a composite .275/.349/.512 with 99 home runs and 573 RBI across 5,916 plate appearances.
We wish the best of luck to DeJesus as he begins a new career in sports media.
Former major league pitcher, manager, and front office executive Dallas Green has died at the age of 82, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Green pitched for the Phillies for the first five years of his career from 1960-64, then went to the Washington Sentators, the Mets, and back to the Phillies before retiring after the ’67 season. He managed the Phillies from 1979-81, leading them to the organization’s first ever championship in ’80. The Cubs hired Green after the 1981 season to serve as executive vice president and general manager. He quit after the ’87 season. Green briefly managed the Yankees in ’89, then took the helm of the Mets from ’93-96.
Green was a controversial figure during his managing and GM days as he was not afraid to say exactly what he was thinking. He got into many conflicts with his players and coaches, but some think it helped the Phillies in the World Series in 1980. The Phillies inducted him into their Wall of Fame in 2006.
Carlos Martinez will start on Opening Day against the Cubs for the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. That breaks Adam Wainwright‘s streak of four consecutive Opening Day nods for the Cardinals. It will, of course, be Martinez’s first Opening Day start.
Martinez, 25, recently pitched for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Prior to that, he inked a five-year, $51 million contract extension in early February. The right-hander last season put up a 16-9 record with a 3.04 ERA and a 174/70 K/BB ratio over 195 1/3 innings.
The Cardinals, obviously, see a lot of potential in Martinez. The 35-year-old Wainwright, meanwhile, was not his usual self last year, finishing with a 4.62 ERA.