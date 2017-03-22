Carlos Martinez will start on Opening Day for the Cardinals

Carlos Martinez will start on Opening Day against the Cubs for the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. That breaks Adam Wainwright‘s streak of four consecutive Opening Day nods for the Cardinals. It will, of course, be Martinez’s first Opening Day start.

Martinez, 25, recently pitched for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Prior to that, he inked a five-year, $51 million contract extension in early February. The right-hander last season put up a 16-9 record with a 3.04 ERA and a 174/70 K/BB ratio over 195 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals, obviously, see a lot of potential in Martinez. The 35-year-old Wainwright, meanwhile, was not his usual self last year, finishing with a 4.62 ERA.

