Rangers extend Robinson Chirinos

The Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club extended catcher Robinson Chirinos through the 2018 season with an option for 2019. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Chirinos will earn $2.25 million next season and the option for ’19 is worth $2.375 million with a $100,000 buyout and incentives based on at-bats.

Chirinos, 32, avoided arbitration with the Rangers in January, agreeing to a $1.95 million salary for the upcoming season. He had one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.

Last year, Chirinos hit .224/.314/.483 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 170 plate appearances. He’ll serve as Jonathan Lucroy‘s understudy behind the plate for the Rangers for the 2017 campaign.

