Jerry Krause: 1939-2017

Jerry Krause, most famous for building the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls, but a baseball man as well, passed away today. He was 77.
Krause was scouting for the Chicago White Sox when Jerry Reinsdorf hired him to run the Bulls in 1985, Michael Jordan’s rookie year. Chicago would go on to win six titles on his watch due in large part to his assembling of a strong supporting cast around MJ.
After leaving his job with the Bulls he returned to baseball, scouting briefly for the New York Yankees and then moving on to spend five years with the New York Mets. After a second stop with the White Sox he was hired by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a special assistant in 2011. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners during his baseball career.
The Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club extended catcher Robinson Chirinos through the 2018 season with an option for 2019. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Chirinos will earn $2.25 million next season and the option for ’19 is worth $2.375 million with a $100,000 buyout and incentives based on at-bats.
Chirinos, 32, avoided arbitration with the Rangers in January, agreeing to a $1.95 million salary for the upcoming season. He had one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Last year, Chirinos hit .224/.314/.483 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 170 plate appearances. He’ll serve as Jonathan Lucroy‘s understudy behind the plate for the Rangers for the 2017 campaign.
Bad news for the San Francisco Giants. Reliever Will Smith had an MRI after coming out of a spring game with pain in his left elbow. The MRI showed some damage to his UCL. Giants GM Bobby Evans said there is concern about the integrity of the ligament.
Smith is on his way back to San Francisco for a second opinion. If it’s no better he could be facing Tommy John surgery which will sideline him for the entire season and will likely delay his 2018 by at least a couple of months.
Smith was excellent for the Giants in 26 games last season after coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade at last year’s deadline. While a lefty, he’s never been limited to a role as a lefty specialist, at least before his trade. Losing him will cost Bruce Bochy a good pitcher and a lot of flexibility.