Greg Bird’s cat is related to Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers

Any of these could’ve ranked as the top MLB/cat thing, but all of them have been displaced thanks to Yankees first baseman Greg Bird. It seems his cat is more special than anyone’s. His cat is famous. Or is at least related to a famous cat.
His cat — named Mr. Delicious — is the grandcat of Mr. Bigglesworth from “Austin Powers.” For real. Watch:
The Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club extended catcher Robinson Chirinos through the 2018 season with an option for 2019. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Chirinos will earn $2.25 million next season and the option for ’19 is worth $2.375 million with a $100,000 buyout and incentives based on at-bats.
Chirinos, 32, avoided arbitration with the Rangers in January, agreeing to a $1.95 million salary for the upcoming season. He had one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Last year, Chirinos hit .224/.314/.483 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 170 plate appearances. He’ll serve as Jonathan Lucroy‘s understudy behind the plate for the Rangers for the 2017 campaign.
Jerry Krause, most famous for building the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls, but a baseball man as well, passed away today. He was 77.
Krause was scouting for the Chicago White Sox when Jerry Reinsdorf hired him to run the Bulls in 1985, Michael Jordan’s rookie year. Chicago would go on to win six titles on his watch due in large part to his assembling of a strong supporting cast around MJ.
After leaving his job with the Bulls he returned to baseball, scouting briefly for the New York Yankees and then moving on to spend five years with the New York Mets. After a second stop with the White Sox he was hired by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a special assistant in 2011. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners during his baseball career.