Greg Bird’s cat is related to Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers

Mat Latos has a cat named Cat Latos. Matt Duffy‘s cat is large and charismatic. Kevin Kiermaier is irrationally troubled that any man could own a cat, it seems.

Any of these could’ve ranked as the top MLB/cat thing, but all of them have been displaced thanks to Yankees first baseman Greg Bird. It seems his cat is more special than anyone’s. His cat is famous. Or is at least related to a famous cat.

His cat — named Mr. Delicious — is the grandcat of Mr. Bigglesworth from “Austin Powers.” For real. Watch:

Wait … What? Greg Bird's cat is actually related to Mr. Bigglesworth from Austin Powers? pic.twitter.com/Q4gm1prebS — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 21, 2017

Bird is now one of my favorite players and I will delete all comments and/or posts critical of him.

