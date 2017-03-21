Giants reliever Will Smith has UCL damage

Bad news for the San Francisco Giants. Reliever Will Smith had an MRI after coming out of a spring game with pain in his left elbow. The MRI showed some damage to his UCL. Giants GM Bobby Evans said there is concern about the integrity of the ligament.

Smith is on his way back to San Francisco for a second opinion. If it’s no better he could be facing Tommy John surgery which will sideline him for the entire season and will likely delay his 2018 by at least a couple of months.

Smith was excellent for the Giants in 26 games last season after coming over from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade at last year’s deadline. While a lefty, he’s never been limited to a role as a lefty specialist, at least before his trade. Losing him will cost Bruce Bochy a good pitcher and a lot of flexibility.

