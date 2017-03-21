Barry Bonds joins the Giants organization

The Giants have announced that Barry Bonds has joined the organization as a special advisor to team CEO Larry Baer.
Bonds, of course, spent last season as the hitting coach for the Miami Marlins. That stint ended unceremoniously when he was asked not to return for the upcoming season. Word on the street was that he and Don Mattingly did not see eye-to-eye. More significantly, Giancarlo Stanton didn’t care for Bonds, with the latter calling out the former in front of others on at least one occasion. If the manager and the superstar aren’t in your corner, you’re toast as a coach.
His duties in San Francisco are unknown, but the Giants have long kept former stars close in ambassadorial roles if nothing else. In terms of stature he fits alongside Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Gaylord Perry as former Giants who can be seen representing the team publicly.
Whether Bonds wants another crack at coaching is another question, but at the moment San Francisco is happy with Hensley Meulens as their hitting coach. He’s well-respected in the organization and around the league and isn’t going anyplace, at least as long as Bruce Bochy is around.
Now I wonder if they’ll change the dumb “Hall of Famers only” rule they have and retire Bonds’ number 25.
The Rangers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club extended catcher Robinson Chirinos through the 2018 season with an option for 2019. Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Chirinos will earn $2.25 million next season and the option for ’19 is worth $2.375 million with a $100,000 buyout and incentives based on at-bats.
Chirinos, 32, avoided arbitration with the Rangers in January, agreeing to a $1.95 million salary for the upcoming season. He had one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Last year, Chirinos hit .224/.314/.483 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 170 plate appearances. He’ll serve as Jonathan Lucroy‘s understudy behind the plate for the Rangers for the 2017 campaign.
Jerry Krause, most famous for building the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls, but a baseball man as well, passed away today. He was 77.
Krause was scouting for the Chicago White Sox when Jerry Reinsdorf hired him to run the Bulls in 1985, Michael Jordan’s rookie year. Chicago would go on to win six titles on his watch due in large part to his assembling of a strong supporting cast around MJ.
After leaving his job with the Bulls he returned to baseball, scouting briefly for the New York Yankees and then moving on to spend five years with the New York Mets. After a second stop with the White Sox he was hired by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a special assistant in 2011. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners during his baseball career.