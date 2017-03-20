Tim Tebow to be assigned to the Mets’ low-A team, the Columbia Fireflies

Marc Carig of Newsday reports that Tim Tebow will be assigned to the Mets’ low-A team in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Columbia Fireflies are a full-season A-ball team in the South Atlantic League. The idea, according to Sandy Alderson, is to give him as many reps as possible, irrespective of initial results. As of now Tebow is hitting .235 in seven spring training games (his eighth is just getting underway today in Lakeland). That’s not great, of course, but it’s not nothing. Either way, all of his games, both last fall and this spring, have felt like “events” and one-offs. He’s yet to play multiple days in a row in a mundane, workaday setting, and he’ll get that in Columbia.

A lot of people asked whether Tebow would stick to baseball once he had to go to the bus leagues, away from the spotlight. We’re about to find out.

