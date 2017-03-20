Nate Karns wins No. 5 spot in Royals’ rotation

With David Price and Drew Pomeranz both battling left arm injuries, the Red Sox may have to begin the 2017 regular season with Eduardo Rodriguez and Kyle Kendrick in the starting rotation. Though the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox, the club was not able to address starting depth. As a result, they’re still looking, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

According to Mastrodonato, manager John Farrell echoed comments made by Dave Dombrowski, who said he found it difficult to address starting depth because veterans felt their chances to actually contribute in the majors were slim due to how much talent was included in the rotation with Price, Sale, reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, and Steven Wright.

Farrell said of his team’s search for more rotation depth, “That’s ongoing.” He also said he wishes he had another Kendrick-type. “Ideally, but I know every effort was made to try to sign that type of pitcher. That tells you the demand for pitching around baseball. We were able to have one type of starter like this in Kendrick.”

