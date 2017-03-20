Nate Karns wins No. 5 spot in Royals’ rotation

Nate Karns has won the fifth and final spot in the Royals’ starting rotation, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports. He was battling with Travis Wood and Chris Young for the honor. Manager Ned Yost says he likes Karns’ power and the versatility of having Wood and Young in the bullpen, Dodd adds.
The Royals acquired Karns from the Mariners two months ago in exchange for outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Karns, 29, became a major league regular in 2015 when he finished with a 3.67 ERA in 147 innings. The past season didn’t go so well as he put up a 5.15 ERA with a 101/45 K/BB ratio in 94 1/3 innings, missing most of the second half with a back injury.
With David Price and Drew Pomeranz both battling left arm injuries, the Red Sox may have to begin the 2017 regular season with Eduardo Rodriguez and Kyle Kendrick in the starting rotation. Though the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox, the club was not able to address starting depth. As a result, they’re still looking, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
According to Mastrodonato, manager John Farrell echoed comments made by Dave Dombrowski, who said he found it difficult to address starting depth because veterans felt their chances to actually contribute in the majors were slim due to how much talent was included in the rotation with Price, Sale, reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, and Steven Wright.
Farrell said of his team’s search for more rotation depth, “That’s ongoing.” He also said he wishes he had another Kendrick-type. “Ideally, but I know every effort was made to try to sign that type of pitcher. That tells you the demand for pitching around baseball. We were able to have one type of starter like this in Kendrick.”
MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports that the White Sox are discussing a multi-year contract with shortstop Tim Anderson.
Anderson, 23, made his major league debut last season, batting .283/.306/.432 with 37 extra-base hits, 30 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 431 plate appearances. He won’t become arbitration eligible until the 2019 season, so the White Sox aren’t exactly under any pressure to get a deal done. That they are doing so indicates their confidence in Anderson becoming a great player.
The White Sox selected Anderson in the first round — 17th overall — in the 2013 draft. He was a consensus top-100 prospect going into the 2015 season and was a consensus top-50 heading into last season, even earning a No. 19 overall ranking from Baseball Prospectus.