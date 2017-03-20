Drew Pomeranz has another setback

Drew Pomeranz made the All-Star team with the Padres last year and then got traded to Boston. When he was traded it was revealed that Padres GM A.J. Preller had withheld medical information about the pitcher and, in reality, had dealt damaged goods to Boston. Pomeranz was lost in the second half and then began his spring late due to rehab from treatment he had on his bum elbow last fall.
He finally got on with his spring training routine and made a one start, but after being taken out of his second start early yesterday, he now he seems to be off the tracks again. The culprit: tightness in his tricep of his pitching arm. It’s unclear when he’ll pitch again and, at this point, he’s unlikely to be ready to start the season.
What a trade that’s turning out to be. And now, less than a year later, you can go up on a steep hill and look West toward San Diego, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high-water mark—that place where the wave finally broke and rolled back.
Brady Anderson hasn’t played in a big league game since 2002, but he has a locker in the Orioles clubhouse and dresses with the team.
Which would be fine if he were on the coaching staff and reported to Buck Showalter. But he isn’t — not exactly, anyway — and doesn’t. He’s actually the Vice President of Baseball Operations which, theoretically, makes him the second-in-command of the Orioles front office. And he’s a close confidant of Orioles owner Peter Angelos, seemingly answerable only to him.
Today Ken Rosenthal looks into Anderson’s curious role on the Orioles, and reports that it has created some friction in Baltimore. In-house everyone sings Anderson’s praises as a key member of the club, particularly with respect to strength, conditioning and nutrition, areas in which he was always ahead of the curve during his playing career and remains so. Coaches and players who have left Baltimore, however, take issue with Anderson’s alleged interference with the coaching staff and the perception that he is something of a clubhouse spy, reporting to Angelos and inserting himself into contract matters, which is not the sort of thing that people in uniform, in the clubhouse on a day-to-day basis do. Anderson denies that he plays a big role in this regard.
Where the truth lies here is likely contingent upon who is telling the story. The front office/clubhouse divide is a notoriously complicated one, with loyalties and traditions that don’t lend themselves to easy parsing. Given how much more of a role the front office has in on-the-field decisions today than it did even a decade ago, that relationship becomes even more complicated. How much of this is about that traditional divide breaking down and players reacting negatively to it? How much is it about front office overreach? It’s hard for us on the outside to know.
Either way, it’s an interesting read. And not just for what it means for Anderson and the Orioles. It tells us a lot about how clubhouses and front offices operate. Sometimes dysfunctionally.
Cubs starter John Lackey doesn’t sound like he’s ready to retire after the 2017 season. The 38-year-old said, “At this point, I think I’m more likely to pitch next year than not pitch. But we’ll see at the end of the season,” CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney reports.
Lackey is entering the final year of his two-year, $32 million contract. Cubs GM Jed Hoyer said, “Never say never,” when asked about Lackey returning for the 2018 season. “That guy’s been defying Father Time for a while.” Hoyer continued, “It’s not a decision that you make right now. But certainly we love having him. I think his edge, his swagger is fantastic for our team. And we’re certainly glad we signed him last winter.”
Last season, Lackey compiled a 3.35 ERA with a 180/53 K/BB ratio in 188 1/3 innings for the Cubs, helping them dominate the NL Central with a 103-58 record. The club, of course, went on to defeat the Indians in seven games in the World Series to end its 108-year championship drought.