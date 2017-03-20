Didi Gregorius has a right shoulder injury

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is leaving Team Netherlands and the WBC to fly back to Yankees camp in Tampa for tests on an injured shoulder. Ha already had a preliminary MRI which revealed a hematoma of the subcapsular muscle.
Team Netherlands plays Team Puerto Rico in the WBC semifinals tonight and will be without his services, obviously. Whether the Yankees will be without his services will be revealed in the coming days.
Marc Carig of Newsday reports that Tim Tebow will be assigned to the Mets’ low-A team in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Columbia Fireflies are a full-season A-ball team in the South Atlantic League. The idea, according to Sandy Alderson, is to give him as many reps as possible, irrespective of initial results. As of now Tebow is hitting .235 in seven spring training games (his eighth is just getting underway today in Lakeland). That’s not great, of course, but it’s not nothing. Either way, all of his games, both last fall and this spring, have felt like “events” and one-offs. He’s yet to play multiple days in a row in a mundane, workaday setting, and he’ll get that in Columbia.
A lot of people asked whether Tebow would stick to baseball once he had to go to the bus leagues, away from the spotlight. We’re about to find out.
Kevin Kernan of the New York Post has a story up about Steve Mix, who played in the NBA for 13 seasons, spending time with the Pistons, 76ers, Bucks and Lakers. He spent a year in the ABA as well, before spending 22 years as a broadcaster, mostly for the Sixers.
Now he lives in Florida, and he has a retirement job: usher for the New York Mets:
“This is a great spot behind home plate, and the people are the best thing about this job,’’ Mix said. “They come in, they are friendly, they’re baseball fans. Instead of passing the ball to Julius, I’m helping ladies down to their seats and helping them back up. I have a wonderful time doing it.’’
He has a great attitude about retirement, I think, summed up by his comment, “I heard somebody say sometime, when you retire and you do nothing, how do you know when you are done?’’ Mix said of his desire to keep working. “I need that place where I can hang my hat. I just need a place where I can do something.’’
Almost everyone I’ve known who kept busy in their retirement, one way or another, had happier and healthier golden years. The people who don’t find a way to occupy themselves, less so.