Didi Gregorius has a right shoulder injury

Kevin Kernan of the New York Post has a story up about Steve Mix, who played in the NBA for 13 seasons, spending time with the Pistons, 76ers, Bucks and Lakers. He spent a year in the ABA as well, before spending 22 years as a broadcaster, mostly for the Sixers.

Now he lives in Florida, and he has a retirement job: usher for the New York Mets:

“This is a great spot behind home plate, and the people are the best thing about this job,’’ Mix said. “They come in, they are friendly, they’re baseball fans. Instead of passing the ball to Julius, I’m helping ladies down to their seats and helping them back up. I have a wonderful time doing it.’’

He has a great attitude about retirement, I think, summed up by his comment, “I heard somebody say sometime, when you retire and you do nothing, how do you know when you are done?’’ Mix said of his desire to keep working. “I need that place where I can hang my hat. I just need a place where I can do something.’’

Almost everyone I’ve known who kept busy in their retirement, one way or another, had happier and healthier golden years. The people who don’t find a way to occupy themselves, less so.

