Kelly Johnson is still hunting for a major league deal

Free agent infielder/outfielder Kelly Johnson is reportedly receiving interest from a number of teams, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. That list includes the Blue Jays, Reds and Braves, though none of them appear willing to meet Johnson’s only criterion: that he receive a major league deal for 2017.
That isn’t a tall order for the 35-year-old, who has proven his mettle during seven different major league gigs over the last three years. He split his 2016 season between the Braves and Mets, slashing a cumulative .247/.306/.391 with 10 home runs and a .698 OPS in 333 PA. While he’s unlikely to secure a starting role this late in the year, he profiles well as a left-handed bat and could provide some depth at second and third base (or the outfield corners, in a pinch) for a team with limited options.
Should Johnson relent and accept a non-roster invite, he could compete for a backup role among a slew of Reds’ bench candidates. Ryan Raburn and Desmond Jennings are the frontrunners in that category, though neither has impressed at the plate during spring training so far. Alternatively, Johnson could give the Blue Jays some injury insurance while Josh Donaldson works his way back to third base or, failing that, accept a fourth stint with the Braves alongside fellow utility man Jace Peterson. In any case, a major league deal looks like a long shot with just over two weeks left before Opening Day.
The Phillies have selected right-hander Jeremy Hellickson as their Opening Day starter, per a team announcement on Sunday. Hellickson is slated to start against the Reds on April 3, when the Phillies will open their season on the road in Cincinnati.
This marks Hellickson’s second consecutive Opening Day assignment with Philadelphia. After signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the club in 2016, he delivered some of the best results of his career, turning in a 3.71 ERA, 3.42 K/BB and 3.2 fWAR in 189 innings. He accepted a $17.2 million qualifying offer at the end of the year and is scheduled to hit free agency following the 2017 season.
Grapefruit League competition has not been nearly as kind to Hellickson, tabbing him with 26 hits and 18 runs over 18 innings pitched this spring. His shaky start to the year doesn’t appear to have compromised either his starting role or his Opening Day gig, however, especially considering that he’s the highest-paid player on the roster and has a fairly stable track record in regular season play.
The Reds have yet to announce their Opening Day starter, though it will likely come down to left-hander Brandon Finnegan or right-hander Scott Feldman.
Team USA pulled ahead 6-3 over the Dominican Republic on Saturday night to clinch their spot in next week’s World Baseball Classic semifinals. Amid the glitz of a game-winning Giancarlo Stanton moonshot and the glam of Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double in the eighth inning was a spectacular defensive play by the Orioles’ Adam Jones.
In the seventh inning, with Team USA leading 4-2, fellow Oriole and Dominican Republic third baseman Manny Machado worked a 2-1 count and sent a Tyler Clippard fastball hurtling toward the perimeter of right field. Jones engineered a perfect leap to net the ball, robbing Machado of a badly-needed home run and preserving a two-run lead for the U.S. Machado took the moment in stride, tipping his cap to his teammate as he jogged back to the dugout.
Jones was among those surprised by the play. Via FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal:
I’m still kind of in shock that I even got to that ball,” he said. “I mean, off the bat I’m just like, ‘This ball’s hit really far, so just keep going, keep going.’
The Dominican Republic didn’t have to wait long for their next opportunity. In the next at-bat, Robinson Cano lifted a change-up from Clippard over the left field fence, nearly getting robbed on another ambitious leap from left fielder Christian Yelich before it landed safely in the stands. Still, it wasn’t quite enough to close the gap between the teams, and a two-run rally in the ninth clinched the victory — and a place in the semifinals — for Team USA.