Julio Teheran will start on Opening Day for the Braves

The Braves announced on Sunday that Julio Teheran will start on Opening Day, April 3 against the Mets at Citi Field. It will be Teheran’s fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the Braves, joining Greg Maddux and Rick Mahler as the only starters in Atlanta franchise history to start four consecutive Opening Days. The Braves’ Twitter account also notes that the only National League pitchers with longer streaks are Clayton Kershaw (six consecutive starts for the Dodgers) and Adam Wainwright (four consecutive starts for the Cardinals).

Teheran, 26, finished last season with a 3.21 ERA and a 167/41 K/BB ratio in 188 innings. As the Braves’ offense was the third-worst in baseball, Teheran had a meager 7-10 record.

Teheran is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $32.4 million contract. The right-hander drew trade interest near the trade deadline last summer, but GM John Coppolella repeatedly refused to trade him.

