Jamie Squire/Getty Images

John Lackey: “At this point, I think I’m more likely to pitch next year than not pitch.”

Leave a comment
By Bill BaerMar 19, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

Cubs starter John Lackey doesn’t sound like he’s ready to retire after the 2017 season. The 38-year-old said, “At this point, I think I’m more likely to pitch next year than not pitch. But we’ll see at the end of the season,” CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney reports.

Lackey is entering the final year of his two-year, $32 million contract. Cubs GM Jed Hoyer said, “Never say never,” when asked about Lackey returning for the 2018 season. “That guy’s been defying Father Time for a while.” Hoyer continued, “It’s not a decision that you make right now. But certainly we love having him. I think his edge, his swagger is fantastic for our team. And we’re certainly glad we signed him last winter.”

Last season, Lackey compiled a 3.35 ERA with a 180/53 K/BB ratio in 188 1/3 innings for the Cubs, helping them dominate the NL Central with a 103-58 record. The club, of course, went on to defeat the Indians in seven games in the World Series to end its 108-year championship drought.

2017 Preview: Toronto Blue Jays

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Ashley VarelaMar 19, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Between now and Opening Day, HardballTalk will take a look at each of baseball’s 30 teams, asking the key questions, the not-so-key questions, and generally breaking down their chances for the 2017 season. Next up: The Toronto Blue Jays.

There are no two ways about it: Edwin Encarnacion is no longer a Blue Jay, and Toronto is worse off because of it.

Some offseasons are characterized by their gains — splashy free agent signings, front office overhauls, record-breaking extensions — and others are marked by their losses. This winter was of the latter variety, one that saw Encarnacion pack up his .886 OPS and 42 home runs and chicken wing home run trot and head south to Cleveland on a three-year, $60 million deal. There were other losses, too, like those of veteran knuckleballer R.A. Dickey and outfielder Michael Saunders, among others, but none felt quite as cataclysmic as Encarnacion’s departure.

With both Encarnacion and fellow slugger Jose Bautista scheduled to hit free agency after the 2016 season, it quickly became apparent that the club lacked the resources to retain both candidates with long-term deals. Encarnacion rejected the team’s initial four-year, $80 million proposal, prompting the Blue Jays to sign first baseman/DH Kendrys Morales and infielder/outfielder Steve Pearce in order to reclaim some of the value they lost in their star infielder. Bautista, meanwhile, found the market lacking, and eventually returned to Toronto on a one-year, $18 million contract.

It’s not all gloom and doom for the Blue Jays just yet, however. Bautista will anchor a lineup that also features Troy Tulowitzki and former American League MVP Josh Donaldson, who mashed 37 home runs in 2016 and produced more fWAR (7.6) than Encarnacion and Bautista combined (5.3). The only thing standing in Donaldson’s way is the calf injury he sustained during spring training, though he’s currently projected to make a full recovery by Opening Day.

Even more reassuring is the state of the Jays’ rotation, which made it through the offseason remarkably unscathed. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez heads the group after breaking out with a 3.00 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 in 2016, earning his first All-Star nomination and delivering a league-best 0.7 HR/9 rate. Marco Estrada, who was touted as the Jays’ ace in 2015, comes in at No. 2, while J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman and newcomer Francisco Liriano round out the back of the rotation.

Liriano impressed during the second half of the Blue Jays’ season, delivering a 2.92 ERA and 9.5 SO/9 after coming over from the Pirates in August. He’ll effectively replace R.A. Dickey in the rotation, who jumped ship for the Braves’ cadre of veteran starters in November.

It’s a rotation solid enough to offset some of the team’s offensive concerns, though it’s tempered with the changing landscape of the bullpen. Left-hander Brett Cecil and veteran righty Joaquin Benoit signed elsewhere during the offseason, replaced by lefty specialist J.P. Howell and right-hander Joe Smith. On paper, neither Howell nor Smith offers the consistency and sub-1.00 ERA of Cecil and Benoit. Still, they should benefit from the stability of a starting rotation that made Toronto’s bullpen the most under-utilized among 2016 contenders.

Heading into 2017, the Blue Jays’ offense is their biggest question mark, especially with Donaldson and Pearce still on the mend and Bautista looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance in 2016. They’re thin on infield depth and need standout performances from Liriano, Howell and Smith to anchor their place in the No. 2 spot, but barring those few hurdles, shouldn’t have a hard time working their way back to another playoff role come October.

Prediction: 2nd place, AL East

Mark Melancon will join Team USA for WBC semifinal

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Bill BaerMar 19, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

New Giants closer Mark Melancon has been added to Team USA’s roster for the World Baseball Classic semifinal against Team Japan, MLB.com’s Chris Haft reports. The game will begin at 9 PM ET on Tuesday and will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Melancon, who turns 32 years old on March 28, signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in December. With the Pirates and Nationals last season, Melancon saved 47 games with a 1.67 ERA and a 65/12 K/BB ratio in 71 1/3 innings.

Since the start of the 2013 season, five relievers have compiled an ERA below 2.00 while pitching at least 120 innings of relief. Melancon’s 1.80 ERA is lowest, beating Andrew Miller (1.93), Aroldis Chapman (1.93), Zach Britton (1.95), and Greg Holland (1.97). Needless to say, the Giants — which blew an MLB-worst 30 saves last season — made a major upgrade to the bullpen in signing Melancon. Team USA has done the same by adding him to its roster.