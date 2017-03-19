Cody Anderson is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery

Indians’ right-hander Cody Anderson is slated for Tommy John surgery, the team confirmed on Sunday. Anderson sustained a UCL sprain in his right elbow several weeks ago and elected to undergo the surgery after a second diagnosis by Dr. Keith Meister also revealed a mild flexor strain (via MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian).
Club manager Terry Francona called the decision “mature,” noting that postponing treatment could aggravate the injury and lengthen the right-hander’s recovery process. Anderson pitched through an entire season of arm discomfort in 2016 and underwent arthroscopic debridement on his right elbow during the offseason. With Tommy John surgery, he’s expected to miss the entire 2017 season and will likely return sometime in 2018.
Anderson, 26, completed his second campaign with the Indians in 2016. He bounced between the rotation and bullpen, putting up an abysmal 6.68 ERA that was made somewhat more palatable by his 1.9 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over 60 2/3 innings. Although he wasn’t a lock for the Indians’ starting rotation in 2017, he gave the club some depth and showed promise as a potential long relief option.
The Braves announced on Sunday that Julio Teheran will start on Opening Day, April 3 against the Mets at Citi Field. It will be Teheran’s fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the Braves, joining Greg Maddux and Rick Mahler as the only starters in Atlanta franchise history to start four consecutive Opening Days. The Braves’ Twitter account also notes that the only National League pitchers with longer streaks are Clayton Kershaw (six consecutive starts for the Dodgers) and Adam Wainwright (four consecutive starts for the Cardinals).
Teheran, 26, finished last season with a 3.21 ERA and a 167/41 K/BB ratio in 188 innings. As the Braves’ offense was the third-worst in baseball, Teheran had a meager 7-10 record.
Teheran is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $32.4 million contract. The right-hander drew trade interest near the trade deadline last summer, but GM John Coppolella repeatedly refused to trade him.
Free agent infielder/outfielder Kelly Johnson is reportedly receiving interest from a number of teams, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. That list includes the Blue Jays, Reds and Braves, though none of them appear willing to meet Johnson’s only criterion: that he receive a major league deal for 2017.
That isn’t a tall order for the 35-year-old, who has proven his mettle during seven different major league gigs over the last three years. He split his 2016 season between the Braves and Mets, slashing a cumulative .247/.306/.391 with 10 home runs and a .698 OPS in 333 PA. While he’s unlikely to secure a starting role this late in the year, he profiles well as a left-handed bat and could provide some depth at second and third base (or the outfield corners, in a pinch) for a team with limited options.
Should Johnson relent and accept a non-roster invite, he could compete for a backup role among a slew of Reds’ bench candidates. Ryan Raburn and Desmond Jennings are the frontrunners in that category, though neither has impressed at the plate during spring training so far. Alternatively, Johnson could give the Blue Jays some injury insurance while Josh Donaldson works his way back to third base or, failing that, accept a fourth stint with the Braves alongside fellow utility man Jace Peterson. In any case, a major league deal looks like a long shot with just over two weeks left before Opening Day.