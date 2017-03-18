Junior Guerra is the Brewers’ Opening Day starter

Right-hander Junior Guerra will make his first Opening Day start for the Brewers next month, according to a team announcement on Saturday. The veteran righty pitched his first full season of big league ball in 2016 and continued to impress in camp with a 1.80 ERA and a working split-finger fastball.
Guerra, 32, spent the better part of the last decade working his way through various farm systems and independent leagues before landing a major league gig with the White Sox in 2015. He was thrust into the bullpen for a three-game stint, then converted to a starting role in the Brewers’ rotation after getting picked up on waivers in the fall of 2015.
In 2016, he surprised the Brewers with a 2.81 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 over 121 2/3 innings, emerging as one of the steadier arms on their pitching staff and making a compelling case for an encore performance in 2017. According to Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, some of the right-hander’s success hinged on the split-finger fastball that he’d been developing over the last several years. Via FOX Sports Wisconsin:
The split-finger, which is really the pitch that makes him dangerous, it by nature that pitch takes a while to get going. It’s a difficult pitch, that’s why a lot of guys don’t throw it,” Counsell said. “In the age of trying to get a swing-and-miss, it’s a big swing-and-miss pitch if you can master it, if you can get a feel for it and get a handle on it.
Guerra is set to take the mound for the Brewers during their home opener against the Rockies on April 3.
Diamondbacks’ catcher Josh Thole is likely lost for the season, according to comments made by manager Torey Lovullo on Saturday. Per Nick Piecoro of AZ Central Sports, Thole suffered a significant hamstring tear and could undergo surgery, though he’s said to be seeking a second opinion soon.
Thole sustained the injury while running the bases during a game against the Cubs last Wednesday. He felt his hamstring pop as he dodged a line drive and had to be helped off the field when he came out of the game.
The veteran backstop signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks in January and was expected to serve as catching depth behind Jeff Mathis, Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann. He batted .169/.254/.220 with one home run and a .474 OPS for the Blue Jays during the 2016 season.
Tigers’ outfielder J.D. Martinez left Saturday’s spring training game against the Marlins with a mid right foot sprain, per a report from MLB.com’s Jason Beck. Martinez caught a fly ball from Tyler Moore to end the first inning, but rolled his foot when he tried to stop in the middle of a slide to make a shoestring catch instead. He was seen limping toward the clubhouse between innings and returned to the park on crutches.
Thankfully for Martinez, the preliminary X-rays came back negative and it doesn’t look like he’s suffered any major injury. The Tigers have yet to disclose any kind of timetable for his return, Beck adds, though it could put Opening Day in jeopardy.
Martinez, 29, is approaching his fourth season with the Tigers. He batted .307/.373/.575 with 22 home runs and a .908 OPS for Detroit in 2016 and is presumed to be the starting right fielder for the club this year. He’ll seek a second opinion on his foot on Sunday.