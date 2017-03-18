Josh Thole could miss entire 2017 season

Diamondbacks’ catcher Josh Thole is likely lost for the season, according to comments made by manager Torey Lovullo on Saturday. Per Nick Piecoro of AZ Central Sports, Thole suffered a significant hamstring tear and could undergo surgery, though he’s said to be seeking a second opinion soon.
Thole sustained the injury while running the bases during a game against the Cubs last Wednesday. He felt his hamstring pop as he dodged a line drive and had to be helped off the field when he came out of the game.
The veteran backstop signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks in January and was expected to serve as catching depth behind Jeff Mathis, Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann. He batted .169/.254/.220 with one home run and a .474 OPS for the Blue Jays during the 2016 season.
Team Puerto Rico will enter the World Baseball Classic semifinals as one of two undefeated teams on Monday. They dominated Venezuela on Saturday afternoon, capitalizing on a strong showing from starter Jose De Leon and putting up a five-spot in the seventh inning en route to a 13-2 finish.
Jose De Leon and Giovanni Soto combined for five scoreless frames to start the game, limiting Venezuela to just four total baserunners before Hiram Burgos took the mound in the sixth. Team Venezuela promptly bounced back with a two-run homer from Rougned Odor, but failed to build on that momentum during the last three innings of the afternoon.
While Venezuela struggled to find their footing, Puerto Rico tacked on another five runs in the seventh inning. They boosted their advantage to an eight-run lead with a handful of RBI singles from Mike Aviles and Angel Pagan, a double from Rene Rivera and a sacrifice double play off the bat of Carlos Correa. A throwing error gave them an extra run in the eighth inning, and by the ninth, their eight-run surplus had ballooned to eleven runs after Kennys Vargas went deep in Puerto Rico’s only home run of the game.
The semifinals are scheduled to kick off in Los Angeles on Monday, when Team Puerto Rico will take on the Netherlands at 9 PM EDT. The winner of the Dominican Republic-USA game on Saturday night will determine which Pool F runner-up will face Japan (and their undefeated 6-0 record) on Tuesday.
Tigers’ outfielder J.D. Martinez left Saturday’s spring training game against the Marlins with a mid right foot sprain, per a report from MLB.com’s Jason Beck. Martinez caught a fly ball from Tyler Moore to end the first inning, but rolled his foot when he tried to stop in the middle of a slide to make a shoestring catch instead. He was seen limping toward the clubhouse between innings and returned to the park on crutches.
Thankfully for Martinez, the preliminary X-rays came back negative and it doesn’t look like he’s suffered any major injury. The Tigers have yet to disclose any kind of timetable for his return, Beck adds, though it could put Opening Day in jeopardy.
Martinez, 29, is approaching his fourth season with the Tigers. He batted .307/.373/.575 with 22 home runs and a .908 OPS for Detroit in 2016 and is presumed to be the starting right fielder for the club this year. He’ll seek a second opinion on his foot on Sunday.