MLB may crack down on bogus trips to the disabled list

By Craig CalcaterraMar 17, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal spoke with Red Sox manager John Farrell and got some interesting dish: MLB may very well crack down on phantom disabled list visits.

You know how this has worked in the past: a player who is not exactly in the team’s plans at the moment, but who cannot be sent down — say, a veteran or a Rule 5 draftee — may suddenly find himself “injured” and placed on the DL. This happens even if he’s not injured, as it allows the club to call up a reliever or something. Major League Baseball has, generally, turned a blind eye to that.

Now, however, the minimum stay on the disabled list has been reduced from 15 days to 10 days. This creates an even greater incentive to stash an uninjured player on the DL in the name of roster flexibility. Say a fifth starter who may have his next start skipped due to a day off. As he “convalesces,” the club gets an extra reliever or something.

Not so fast, reports MacPherson:

No official word has come down, but Red Sox manager John Farrell said his understanding is that Major League Baseball plans to crack down on the so-called “phantom DL” and require increased documentation for injuries requiring DL stints. That would make it more difficult for teams to manipulate roster rules by abusing the disabled list.

MacPherson talks about how a team like Boston, with a lot of veterans who do not have options, could theoretically abuse the new shorter DL.  Farrell talks about MLB signaling to him that they will investigate DL stints more thoroughly to make sure they’re not bogus.

I’m sure everyone will adjust. And probably a lot faster than it takes all of us to stop calling it the 15-day DL.

Martin Prado to undergo an MRI following his World Baseball Classic injury

By Craig CalcaterraMar 17, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said today that Martin Prado will undergo an MRI on his injured hamstring on Saturday. Only then will they how much time their third baseman stands to miss until they get the results of that exam.

Prado strained his right hamstring on Wednesday during a World Baseball Classic matchup against the United States. You never know what might happen with a hamstring, especially for an older player, but at the moment Mattingly and Prado seem to think it’s minor.

Miguel Cabrera left last night’s WBC game with back tightness

By Craig CalcaterraMar 17, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera left last night’s World Baseball Classic game between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic with back discomfort. Venezuela manager Omar Vizquel — who, as the Detroit Tigers first base coach, has more than a temporary interest in Cabrera’s health — said the move was precautionary.

Cabrera could be seen grimacing as he fouled off a pitch. Watch:

Cabrera will likely be OK, but you can imagine Brad Ausmus and the folks back in Lakeland would be happy to see Venezuela make a quick exit from WBC play.