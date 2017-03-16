Yasmany Tomas diagnosed with a strained oblique

Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas recently underwent an MRI for what he and the team thought was a lower back injury but turned out to be a strained oblique, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. There’s no timetable yet for his return, but oblique injuries are notoriously tricky and the injury likely puts Tomas in doubt to be ready by Opening Day.

Tomas, 26, is entering the third year of a six-year, $68.5 million contract signed with the D-Backs back in December 2014. He put together a solid offensive season in 2016, batting .272/.313/.508 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 563 plate appearances. However, Tomas does not play good defense. Not only did that heavily impact his value, but it also forced the Diamondbacks to move him around the diamond in an attempt to “hide” his glove. Tomas played third base in 2016 before being moved to the outfield and the club then shifted him from left field to right field. Now he’s back in left field.

If Tomas is not ready for the regular season, veteran Gregor Blanco will handle his job in left field. Blanco signed with the D-Backs back in January.

