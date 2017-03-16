Yasmany Tomas diagnosed with a strained oblique

Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas recently underwent an MRI for what he and the team thought was a lower back injury but turned out to be a strained oblique, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. There’s no timetable yet for his return, but oblique injuries are notoriously tricky and the injury likely puts Tomas in doubt to be ready by Opening Day.
Tomas, 26, is entering the third year of a six-year, $68.5 million contract signed with the D-Backs back in December 2014. He put together a solid offensive season in 2016, batting .272/.313/.508 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 563 plate appearances. However, Tomas does not play good defense. Not only did that heavily impact his value, but it also forced the Diamondbacks to move him around the diamond in an attempt to “hide” his glove. Tomas played third base in 2016 before being moved to the outfield and the club then shifted him from left field to right field. Now he’s back in left field.
If Tomas is not ready for the regular season, veteran Gregor Blanco will handle his job in left field. Blanco signed with the D-Backs back in January.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly brought in a motivational speaking — er, motivational acting — group to the Marlins clubhouse yesterday. But they didn’t lead cheers or tell Marlins players that they were good enough, smart enough and doggone it, people like them. Nope.
Rather, they smashed a gosh darn cinderblock with a sledgehammer as it lay in Mattingly’s chest:
Fredi Gonalzez did this back in 2015, by the way. The Braves lost 101 games that year and Gonzalez was fired after 37 games the following season. So, like, there is no link between team performance and motivation or anything.
Major League Baseball announced today that it has hired Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar as a special consultant tasked with focusing on youth development in Puerto Rico. Alomar will serve as an ambassador at events and development initiatives and will participate in youth clinics and tournaments.
Major League Baseball has an interest in developing the game in Puerto Rico, as the number of Puerto Rican major leaguers is down compared to what it was in the past. The press release announcing the Alomar hire, however, doesn’t mention that the downward trajectory in numbers of Puerto Rican players began around the time the draft was imposed on the island and teenage players couldn’t sign free agent contracts like their counterparts in the Dominican Republic can.
And, for that matter, like Alomar did himself. He signed a free agent contract with the Padres in 1985, right after he turned 17. I’m sure he has some ideas, though.