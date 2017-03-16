Eighth inning rally powers Team USA over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic

The U.S. team was down 2-1 to Venezuela heading into the eighth inning in San Diego last night. Then Adam Jones and Eric Hosmer took over and helped power the hometown squad to victory.

The United States was down 2-0 heading into the seventh, unable to get any work done against Felix Hernandez. They scratched one run on the board via a sac fly in that frame, but the real damage came in the eighth. That’s when Adam Jones hit a solo shot to tie things at two. Then Christian Yelich singled and Eric Hosmer took Hector Rondon deep to make it 4-2. That’s where things would end up when it was all said and done.

Pool F play continues tonight as Venezuela takes on the Dominican Republic. Tomorrow the U.S. will face Puerto Rico.

