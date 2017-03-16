Does pitching faster lead to better results?

There’s an idea out there that a pitcher who works faster pitches better. He gets more strikes called and his defense doesn’t go to sleep on him. The idea is that guys who plod along, in contrast, struggle to get borderline calls and generally labor. Work fast, throw strikes, baby.
But is it true? Or is this a situation in which we really just remember good fast workers like Greg Maddux who would’ve been threading the needle anyway and slow, plodding guys who struggle? Alternatively — or in addition? — is it just that we find fast work from a pitcher more aesthetically pleasing than slow work and thus assume that faster pitching means more effective pitching?
Those are some complicated questions, but Ben Lindbergh is a smart guy and yesterday he tackled them over at The Ringer. The results, as is often the case when the questions are complicated, are less than clear cut, but as with most things baseball-related, the journey is interesting even if things turn out a bit muddled.
Oh, and Ben works fast too, so there’s that.
The U.S. team was down 2-1 to Venezuela heading into the eighth inning in San Diego last night. Then Adam Jones and Eric Hosmer took over and helped power the hometown squad to victory.
The United States was down 2-0 heading into the seventh, unable to get any work done against Felix Hernandez. They scratched one run on the board via a sac fly in that frame, but the real damage came in the eighth. That’s when Adam Jones hit a solo shot to tie things at two. Then Christian Yelich singled and Eric Hosmer took Hector Rondon deep to make it 4-2. That’s where things would end up when it was all said and done.
Pool F play continues tonight as Venezuela takes on the Dominican Republic. Tomorrow the U.S. will face Puerto Rico.
Jack Curry of the YES Network reports that free agent reliever Ernesto Frieri worked out for the Yankees on Wednesday. The two sides are working on a contract that will be consummated “hopefully tomorrow,” Frieri said.
Frieri, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2015 with the Rays, finishing with a 4.63 ERA and a 19/11 K/BB ratio in 23 1/3 innings. The Rays designated him for assignment in June, then sent him down to Triple-A Durham when he cleared waivers. Frieri was with the Phillies last spring, but was released right before the start of the 2016 regular season.
Frieri’s contract with the Yankees is like to be of the minor league variety, so it will be a very low-risk investment for the team.