A motivational speaker smashed a cinderblock on Don Mattingly’s chest

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly brought in a motivational speaking — er, motivational acting — group to the Marlins clubhouse yesterday. But they didn’t lead cheers or tell Marlins players that they were good enough, smart enough and doggone it, people like them. Nope.

Rather, they smashed a gosh darn cinderblock with a sledgehammer as it lay in Mattingly’s chest:

So… this happened. 👀 Thanks to @ClaimTheVictory & Donnie Moore of Radical Reality for stopping by for some fun today! pic.twitter.com/c58lap03Jr — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 15, 2017

Fredi Gonalzez did this back in 2015, by the way. The Braves lost 101 games that year and Gonzalez was fired after 37 games the following season. So, like, there is no link between team performance and motivation or anything.

