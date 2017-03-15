The Oakland A’s are reducing beer prices

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Pop quiz, hot shot!

Your team isn’t very good, your stadium situation is in flux for the umpteenth year in a row and you’re coming off a year in which your were 29th out of 30 in average attendance. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?

You lower beer prices. From the Chronicle:

Opening day for the Oakland Athletics is less than a month away, and fans are already abuzz following team president Dave Kaval’s announcement that beer prices have been lowered at the Oakland Coliseum. In a video posted to the A’s Facebook page, Kaval revealed that a 20-ounce serving of one of the 77 beers on tap will cost $10 for premium selections and $8 for domestic during the 2017 season. Comparatively, a 12-ounce beer at the Coliseum cost $5 in 2016, or about $.43 an ounce, according to Team Marketing Report. The discounted domestic beer will cost three cents less per ounce.

There are also going to be a lot more food options, including multiple food trucks, at every A’s game.

A winning team is the best way to get butts in seats, but a pleasant and slightly-less expensive day at the ballpark will help matters.

