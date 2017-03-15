Report: Ernesto Frieri to sign with Yankees “hopefully tomorrow”

Jack Curry of the YES Network reports that free agent reliever Ernesto Frieri worked out for the Yankees on Wednesday. The two sides are working on a contract that will be consummated “hopefully tomorrow,” Frieri said.
Frieri, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2015 with the Rays, finishing with a 4.63 ERA and a 19/11 K/BB ratio in 23 1/3 innings. The Rays designated him for assignment in June, then sent him down to Triple-A Durham when he cleared waivers. Frieri was with the Phillies last spring, but was released right before the start of the 2016 regular season.
Frieri’s contract with the Yankees is like to be of the minor league variety, so it will be a very low-risk investment for the team.
Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto was late to arrive to spring training due to visa issues that came about trying to travel with his ill father. As a result, he did not pitch for the Dominican Republic in the first or second rounds of the World Baseball Classic.
If the D.R. is able to advance to the finals, however, Cueto might be able to pitch for the team, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Cueto said, “If the third round comes around and they need me, then I will cross that bridge when we come to it.” Cueto also apologized for not being able to contribute in the first and second rounds, saying, “I’m sorry. I would like to represent my country. I hope they understand why.”
Cueto made his Cactus League debut on Saturday, pitching two innings in a split-squad game against the Reds. He’s entering the second year of a six-year, $130 million contract signed with the Giants in December 2015. He finished the past season with an 18-5 record, a 2.79 ERA, and a 198/45 K/BB ratio over 219 2/3 innings.
The Dominican Republic lost its opening game of the second round to Puerto Rico 3-1 on Tuesday. It will face Venezuela next on Thursday night and wrap up the group in a game against the United States on Saturday.
Red Sox manager John Farrell told Rick Porcello he would get the Opening Day start, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
The Red Sox acquired five-time All-Star Chris Sale from the White Sox back in December, but Porcello is the defending American League Cy Young Award winner. The right-hander led the majors with 22 wins along with a 3.15 ERA and a 189/32 K/BB ratio over 223 innings.
Porcello will be the fourth different pitcher to start on Opening Day in as many years. It’s his first career Opening Day start.