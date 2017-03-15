Red Sox tab Rick Porcello to start on Opening Day

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It began innocently enough. The Mariners, as they do every spring, have released their promotional videos for the upcoming season. And, as they are every spring, they’re pretty clever and amusing.

One of them celebrated “Felix Day,” which is when M’s Nation — assuming there is such a thing as M’s-Nation — celebrates the day on which Felix Hernandez pitches:

Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

As you can see in the video, there is an instance in which a man gives a woman a baseball-themed ring. Which prompted this from the division rival Athletics:

@Mariners Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring. — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

And on it went:

@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know…the years start coming and they don't stop coming. — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Here's a balloon that might look familiar to you. pic.twitter.com/fGYnYYzyeH — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

I think the Mariners will be pretty good this year, but really, the A’s and M’s fighting for supremacy is like a match between Iron Mike Sharpe and, I dunno, S.D. Jones or Sam Houston circa 1986. Maybe it’s entertaining and maybe they fight real hard, but the Rangers are the real headliners (Ric Flair), the Angels are not great, but they have more star power (Dusty Rhodes) and the Astros are being given the push by the bookers (Sting).

This feud feels pretty undercard to me.

