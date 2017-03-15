Red Sox tab Rick Porcello to start on Opening Day

Red Sox manager John Farrell told Rick Porcello he would get the Opening Day start, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
The Red Sox acquired five-time All-Star Chris Sale from the White Sox back in December, but Porcello is the defending American League Cy Young Award winner. The right-hander led the majors with 22 wins along with a 3.15 ERA and a 189/32 K/BB ratio over 223 innings.
Porcello will be the fourth different pitcher to start on Opening Day in as many years. It’s his first career Opening Day start.
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will join Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic semifinals, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports. Its opponent is not yet known, but it will be Puerto Rico, the United States, Venezuela, or the Dominican Republic.
Jansen, 29, signed a five-year, $80 million contract to return to the Dodgers in January. He’ll earn far less than that for his participation in the WBC.
This past season, Jansen saved 47 games with a 1.83 ERA and a 104/11 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings for the Dodgers. Needless to say, Jansen is a pretty big addition for the Netherlands.
It began innocently enough. The Mariners, as they do every spring, have released their promotional videos for the upcoming season. And, as they are every spring, they’re pretty clever and amusing.
One of them celebrated “Felix Day,” which is when M’s Nation — assuming there is such a thing as M’s-Nation — celebrates the day on which Felix Hernandez pitches:
As you can see in the video, there is an instance in which a man gives a woman a baseball-themed ring. Which prompted this from the division rival Athletics:
And on it went:
I think the Mariners will be pretty good this year, but really, the A’s and M’s fighting for supremacy is like a match between Iron Mike Sharpe and, I dunno, S.D. Jones or Sam Houston circa 1986. Maybe it’s entertaining and maybe they fight real hard, but the Rangers are the real headliners (Ric Flair), the Angels are not great, but they have more star power (Dusty Rhodes) and the Astros are being given the push by the bookers (Sting).
This feud feels pretty undercard to me.