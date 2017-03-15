Molina stars as Puerto Rico defeats the Dominican Republic in WBC play

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic faced off in San Diego last night in second round World Baseball Classic play. Puerto Rico prevailed 3-1, handing the Dominican its first loss in 11 WBC games dating back to 2009.

Yadier Molina had an RBI single and a solo home run in Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. Molina also thew out Nelson Cruz trying to steal to end the eighth inning. And he got him by a mile. Watch Javier Baez take the throw here. He’s giving Molina a shoutout even before the tag is applied:

Your browser does not support iframes.

This is just the first game in a four-team round robin, so both will continue on, but Puerto Rico draws first blood.

Follow @craigcalcaterra