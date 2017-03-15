Nationals release Derek Norris

The Washington Nationals announced that they have released catcher Derek Norris. Norris was placed on waivers over the weekend but Washington was unable to make a trade with anyone.
Norris, 28, hit only .186/.255/.328 with 14 home runs and a .528 OPS for the Padres in 2016 and with Matt Wieters, Jose Lobaton and Pedro Severino in camp, it’s not shocking that the Nats cut him loose, even if they did trade for him back in December.
Still, backup catchers never die, so it’s likely that Norris will find a job fairly soon.
The case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, who have been accused of illegally smuggling baseball players into the United States from Cuba, has gone to the jury.
Deliberations will begin today, following six weeks of testimony in which prosecutors claimed that Hernandez and Estrada oversaw a criminal network aimed at getting players to the U.S. where they could sign lucrative contracts. Prosecutors claim that the men placed the players in harm’s way and caused them to sign away an inordinate amount of their future earnings under duress. Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Leonys Martin of the Seattle Mariners were among the players allegedly so affected, each of whom testified.
Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic faced off in San Diego last night in second round World Baseball Classic play. Puerto Rico prevailed 3-1, handing the Dominican its first loss in 11 WBC games dating back to 2009.
Yadier Molina had an RBI single and a solo home run in Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday. Molina also thew out Nelson Cruz trying to steal to end the eighth inning. And he got him by a mile. Watch Javier Baez take the throw here. He’s giving Molina a shoutout even before the tag is applied:
This is just the first game in a four-team round robin, so both will continue on, but Puerto Rico draws first blood.