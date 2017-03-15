Nationals release Derek Norris

The Washington Nationals announced that they have released catcher Derek Norris. Norris was placed on waivers over the weekend but Washington was unable to make a trade with anyone.

Norris, 28, hit only .186/.255/.328 with 14 home runs and a .528 OPS for the Padres in 2016 and with Matt Wieters, Jose Lobaton and Pedro Severino in camp, it’s not shocking that the Nats cut him loose, even if they did trade for him back in December.

Still, backup catchers never die, so it’s likely that Norris will find a job fairly soon.

Follow @craigcalcaterra