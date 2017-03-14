Report: Rays, Kevin Kiermaier close to agreement on six-year, $50+ million contract extension

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier are close to an agreement on a six-year, $50-plus million contract extension.
Kiermaier, 26, avoided arbitration back in January in his first year of eligibility, agreeing to a $2.975 million salary for the 2017 season. He has three more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, so this extension would cover all four of those years plus two years of free agency eligibility.
Kiermaier has won a Gold Glove award in each of the past two seasons as well as the 2015 American League Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, given to the overall best defender in each league. This past season, Kiermaier hit .246/.331/.410 with 34 extra-base hits, 37 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 414 plate appearances. He missed time last season with a fractured left hand and has been dealing with a stiff neck thus far in spring training, but is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.
Today is March 14, better known to nerds as Pi Day. The Rockies celebrated in style on Tuesday afternoon, lining up 19 players in order to display what appears to be Pi to the 31st digit: 3.1415926535897932384626433832795.
Stick to sports. /sarcasm
Red Sox manager John Farrell said on Tuesday that starter David Price will almost certainly begin the regular season the disabled list, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports. The news isn’t surprising as Price is dealing with elbow discomfort, but he and the team at least recently received good news that he could rest the elbow, avoiding a surgical procedure which would have cut into most or all of his season.
Price, 31, signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox in December 2015. It certainly hasn’t gone well thus far as Price put up a 3.99 ERA in 35 starts last season, his highest mark since 2009 as a 23-year-old. The lefty did carry a 228/50 K/BB ratio while throwing a major league-best 230 innings.
Eduardo Rodriguez will likely slot into the starting rotation while Price is out. Henry Owens also remains an option in the event Rodriguez doesn’t pitch well.