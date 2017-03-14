Report: Rays, Kevin Kiermaier close to agreement on six-year, $50+ million contract extension

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier are close to an agreement on a six-year, $50-plus million contract extension.

Kiermaier, 26, avoided arbitration back in January in his first year of eligibility, agreeing to a $2.975 million salary for the 2017 season. He has three more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, so this extension would cover all four of those years plus two years of free agency eligibility.

Kiermaier has won a Gold Glove award in each of the past two seasons as well as the 2015 American League Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, given to the overall best defender in each league. This past season, Kiermaier hit .246/.331/.410 with 34 extra-base hits, 37 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 414 plate appearances. He missed time last season with a fractured left hand and has been dealing with a stiff neck thus far in spring training, but is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.

