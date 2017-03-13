Ian Desmond to undergo hand surgery

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond will undergo surgery to fix his broken left hand, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports. Desmond suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon during a Cactus League game against the Reds. Rookie Davis hit him on the hand with a fastball.
A recovery timetable is not yet known, but Groke suggests it could be between several weeks and multiple months.
Mark Reynolds is likely to fill in at first base while Desmond is out. Last season, the 33-year-old hit .282/.356/.450 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 441 plate appearances.
Desmond, meanwhile, has had a nightmarish start to his first year with the Rockies after signing a five-year, $70 million contract in December. He hit .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI with the Rangers last season and represented the Rockies’ marquee acquisition of the offseason.
Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani has been diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament and will be shut down for four weeks, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The right-hander will be reevaluated after those four weeks are up.
DeSclafani, 26, was limited to 20 starts last year after missing the first two months and change with an oblique injury. He finished the season with a solid 3.28 ERA and a 105/30 K/BB ratio in 123 1/3 innings.
DeSclafani was in line to make the start on Opening Day for the Reds, but that honor will now likely go to Brandon Finnegan.
Nationals ace Max Scherzer, dealing with a stress fracture in his right ring finger, told the media he will be ready for the start of the regular season, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports. “I’m gonna do it,” Scherzer said.
Manager Dusty Baker said, “He’s a little bit behind but not as far behind as it looked like he was going to be at the beginning. He’s back on pace I think.”
Scherzer, 32, is the defending National League Cy Young Award winner. He went 20-7 with a 2.96 ERA and a 284/56 K/BB ratio in 228 1/3 innings last season, helping the Nationals return to the postseason.
Scherzer would be the Nationals’ Opening Day starter if he’s healthy. If he is not healthy enough, Stephen Strasburg would likely get the honor.