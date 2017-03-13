Ian Desmond to undergo hand surgery

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond will undergo surgery to fix his broken left hand, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports. Desmond suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon during a Cactus League game against the Reds. Rookie Davis hit him on the hand with a fastball.

A recovery timetable is not yet known, but Groke suggests it could be between several weeks and multiple months.

Mark Reynolds is likely to fill in at first base while Desmond is out. Last season, the 33-year-old hit .282/.356/.450 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 441 plate appearances.

Desmond, meanwhile, has had a nightmarish start to his first year with the Rockies after signing a five-year, $70 million contract in December. He hit .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs and 86 RBI with the Rangers last season and represented the Rockies’ marquee acquisition of the offseason.

