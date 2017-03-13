Anthony DeSclafani diagnosed with sprained UCL

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani has been diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament and will be shut down for four weeks, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The right-hander will be reevaluated after those four weeks are up.

DeSclafani, 26, was limited to 20 starts last year after missing the first two months and change with an oblique injury. He finished the season with a solid 3.28 ERA and a 105/30 K/BB ratio in 123 1/3 innings.

DeSclafani was in line to make the start on Opening Day for the Reds, but that honor will now likely go to Brandon Finnegan.

