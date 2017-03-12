Report: Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers

According to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, the Nationals have placed catcher Derek Norris on waivers, likely with the intent to release him. Rumors of the catcher’s release cropped up earlier in the month after it became apparent that the club would have little success trading him before the start of the season.

Norris, 28, slashed a mere .186/.255/.328 with 14 home runs and a .528 OPS for the Padres in 2016. His career .233 average and .689 OPS are little better, and with Matt Wieters, Jose Lobaton and Pedro Severino on the books, it’s no surprise that the Nationals would rather eat 30 days of Norris’ termination pay than convince a trade partner to take on the $4.2 million he would otherwise be owed.

Heyman adds that Norris could find a potential landing place with the Royals, who might be in the market for a backup catcher after Salvador Perez was involved in a brutal collision during Saturday’s Venezuela-Italy match at the World Baseball Classic. An MRI revealed no structural damage to Perez’s knee, but there’s no word yet on how much time the catcher is expected to miss while he waits for the inflammation to subside.

