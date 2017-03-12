Jason Kipnis will not be ready for Opening Day

Indians’ second baseman Jason Kipnis is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, according to comments made by Terry Francona on Saturday. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports that the infielder is scheduled to miss up to two weeks with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
The 29-year-old received a cortisone shot in his shoulder last month, but is still feeling discomfort after playing in back-to-back Cactus League games last week. He went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and a walk and was expected to DH on Sunday before the team’s medical staff shut him down.
Kipnis batted .275/.343/.469 with 23 home runs and an .811 OPS with the Indians in 2016. While this isn’t the first shoulder injury of the infielder’s career, Francona doesn’t expect that it will pose a significant problem down the road. Until Kipnis is cleared for a full return, Hoynes notes that the team could call on utility infielder Michael Martinez or third baseman Jose Ramirez to handle the keystone in his absence.
According to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, the Nationals have placed catcher Derek Norris on waivers, likely with the intent to release him. Rumors of the catcher’s release cropped up earlier in the month after it became apparent that the club would have little success trading him before the start of the season.
Norris, 28, slashed a mere .186/.255/.328 with 14 home runs and a .528 OPS for the Padres in 2016. His career .233 average and .689 OPS are little better, and with Matt Wieters, Jose Lobaton and Pedro Severino on the books, it’s no surprise that the Nationals would rather eat 30 days of Norris’ termination pay than convince a trade partner to take on the $4.2 million he would otherwise be owed.
Heyman adds that Norris could find a potential landing place with the Royals, who might be in the market for a backup catcher after Salvador Perez was involved in a brutal collision during Saturday’s Venezuela-Italy match at the World Baseball Classic. An MRI revealed no structural damage to Perez’s knee, but there’s no word yet on how much time the catcher is expected to miss while he waits for the inflammation to subside.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — All-Star catcher Salvador Perez was injured in a home-plate collision with Drew Butera, his backup with the Kansas City Royals, and Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 11-10 Saturday in the World Baseball Classic on Martin Prado‘s 10th-inning double.
Butera stumbled into Perez to end the ninth inning with the score tied at 10. Butera appeared to try limiting contact with Perez but still fell into his left knee, and Perez could not put weight on the leg as he was helped off the field.
Prado, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, brought home Houston’s Jose Altuve with his hit to center field.
The Venezuelans trailed 5-0 after four innings but stayed alive in the WBC, improving to 1-1 in Group D. Venezuela was eliminated in the first round four years ago.
Puerto Rico (1-0) is the group leader. The Italians (1-1) are in second with a better run differential while Mexico (0-1) is third. The top two teams advanced to the next round.
Venezuela will play against Mexico on Sunday and Puerto Rico will face Italy.