Ian Desmond hit by pitch, suffers fractured left hand

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond was hit on the left hand by a Rookie Davis fastball during Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Reds. He was immediately removed from the game and wore a brace on his hand before going for X-rays.
The Rockies and Desmond, unfortunately, have received some bad news. Per Nick Groke of The Denver Post, Desmond suffered a fractured left hand. He’ll be reevaluated by a hand specialist this week to determine the prognosis.
Desmond, 31, inked a five-year, $70 million contract with the Rockies in December. He hit a solid .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 86 RBI, 107 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 677 plate appearances for the Rangers last season.
Team Puerto Rico has emerged from Pool D undefeated after taking down Team Italy on Sunday for its third victory. They’re moving onto the next round, Pool F.
Italy opened up with two runs in the top of the first on John Andreloi’s two-run home run off of starter Jose Berrios. Puerto Rico struck back for a run in the bottom half on a Javier Baez single. Drew Butera homered in the second to put Italy back up two runs at 3-1. From there, however, it was all Puerto Rico.
An Enrique Hernandez single and a run-scoring ground ball double play from Angel Pagan tied the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the second. Carlos Beltran doubled in a run in the third to give P.R. the lead. Carlos Correa drilled a three-run home run in the fourth to make it 7-3. Hernandez tripled in a run, then scored in the fifth to make it 9-3.
Berrios wound up pitching five innings, giving up the three runs on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He threw 62 pitches in total. Hiram Burgos took over in the sixth and pitched three no-hit innings, yielding just a walk with one strikeout on 36 pitches. Miguel Mejia pitched the ninth, working around a one-out single to close out the ballgame with a 9-3 victory for Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico has advanced from Pool D to the next round, Pool F. They’re joined by the D.R. which also won its third game on Sunday. Pool F opens up play on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego. Italy is now 1-2 and awaits the results of Sunday night’s game between Venezuela (1-1) and Mexico (0-2).
Team Dominican Republic might have had to play a tiebreaker for the right to advance from Pool C in the World Baseball Classic if not for Jose Bautista‘s game-saving throw home in the bottom of the ninth inning against Team Colombia.
With the game tied 3-3, Colombia threatened by putting its first two runners on base against reliever Hansel Robles, as Jhonatan Solano singled and Tito Polo was hit by a pitch. Donovan Solano hit a ground ball which allowed pinch-runner Oscar Mercado to advance to third base, though Polo was forced out at second. Solano reached safely as well. The next batter, Reynaldo Rodriguez, lined a 1-2 fastball to Bautista in left field. Bautista fired home to catcher Welington Castillo, who scooped up the two-hop throw and applied the tag to Mercado for the final out of the inning.
Team Colombia was understandably upset about the results, but video shows home plate umpire Tripp Gibson made the right call. He ejected Polo and Rodriguez, who argued the call. Gibson had what many reasonable people would describe as a quick hook, given the weight of the moment.
The D.R. would go on to win 10-3 in 11 innings. The team went undefeated in all three games and now has moved on to Pool F in the next round.