Dominican Republic dominates USA with 7-5 finish in World Baseball Classic

By Ashley VarelaMar 12, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

Team Dominican Republic secured their second win of the 2017 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, mounting a rally in the eighth inning to take the edge over Team USA, 7-5.

The USA jumped out to an early lead, capitalizing on a couple of fielding errors to score their first run in the third inning. Christian Yelich and Brandon Crawford contributed two RBI singles, padding the USA’s lead to 3-0 by the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, Giancarlo Stanton muscled an RBI double off of right-hander Jumbo Diaz, then came home to score the USA’s sixth run when Crawford lashed an RBI double of his own off of left-hander Fernando Abad. The Dominican Republic finally responded in the bottom of the sixth inning, taking Tanner Roark deep with a Manny Machado home run and tacking on an extra run with Carlos Santana‘s RBI single.

From there, Team Dominican Republic held the USA hitless. Welington Castillo added an RBI double in the seventh inning, but it was the combined effort of Nelson Cruz and Starling Marte that carried the team to victory in the eighth inning. Cruz and Marte raked in four runs with back-to-back jacks against the indomitable Andrew Miller, cementing the Dominican Republic’s tenth consecutive victory in the World Baseball Classic.

With the loss, Team USA faces several interesting tie-breaker scenarios. Via Andrew Simon of MLB.com:

If Colombia upsets the Dominican Republic and the U.S. defeats Canada, the first three would be 2-1, with Canada eliminated. The tiebreaker rules would determine which team would head to San Diego for the second round — beginning next Tuesday — and which two would battle it out in a tiebreaker game on Monday at 6 p.m. ET in Miami.

However, if the D.R. wins and the U.S. loses, the Dominicans would advance at 3-0. In that case, the tiebreaker rules would determine which 1-2 teams would get to play the tiebreaker game to advance, while the third would be eliminated.

Team Colombia and Team Dominican Republic are currently knotted 3-3 in extra innings. Team USA is scheduled to face off against Team Canada on Sunday evening at 7 PM EDT.

Dominican Republic advances in WBC after outlasting Colombia in 11 innings

By Bill BaerMar 12, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

It needed 11 innings, but Team Dominican Republic was able to outlast Team Colombia 10-3 in 11 innings during Sunday afternoon’s World Baseball Classic contest, earning them the right to move on to the next round.

Both teams plated a run in the first. Jose Bautista hit a sacrifice fly in the top half for D.R. and Giovanny Urshela singled in a run in the bottom half for Colombia. In the second, the D.R. took a 3-1 lead on a Manny Machado double followed by Bautista reaching on a fielding error.

Colombia struck back for a run in the sixth on a Mauricio Ramos double. Jorge Alfaro then tied the game in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to left field off of Fernando Rodney.

Colombia very nearly won the game in the bottom of the ninth, which would have put them in a tie with the D.R. in Pool C standings. The club put its first two runners on base when Jhonatan Solano singled and Tito Polo was hit by a pitch. Donovan Solano hit what looked like a 6-4-3 ground ball double play, but shortstop Jean Segura was only able to get the out at second as Jonathan Villar made a slightly off-target throw to first. Reynaldo Rodriguez then hit a line drive to shallow center field. Jose Bautista caught the ball on the fly, then fired home to catcher Welington Castillo. The ball took two hops and Castillo, in one motion, snagged the ball and applied the tag to pinch-runner Oscar Mercado for the final out of the inning.

The play was close enough that Team Colombia thought it had won the game, but home plate umpire Dan Iassogna made the right call. He wound up ejecting Polo and Rodriguez with what was truly an itchy trigger finger.

Neither team scored in the 10th inning, sending the game to the 11th where the rules change a bit. The D.R. started with runners on first and second base and it proved to be the catalyst for a rally. Mel Rojas, Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up a base. Colombia walked Gregory Polanco to load the bases. And then… the floodgates opened. Castillo singled in two runs to make it 5-3. Villar walked to re-load the bases. Jean Segura doubled to deep center field to clear the bases, upping the lead to 8-3. After Manny Machado popped up for the second out, Robinson Cano reached on a fielding error, plating Segura. Bautista singled to put runners on first and third, and Santana then singled Cano home. After a seven-run top of the 11th inning, the D.R. led 10-3.

Colombia, of course, also started the bottom of the 11th with runners on first and second base, but it couldn’t capitalize in similar fashion. With Jeurys Familia on the mound, Adrian Sanchez and Mauricio Ramos both struck out. Mercado then grounded out to third base to end the game.

The D.R. has advanced to Pool F after going 3-0 in Pool C. They’re headed to Petco Park San Diego, which will open up play on Tuesday. Colombia is now 1-2 and waits to see what happens between the United States (1-1) and Canada (0-2).

Phillies acquire Pat Venditte from Mariners

By Ashley VarelaMar 12, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

The Phillies have acquired ambidextrous relief pitcher Pat Venditte from the Mariners, per a team announcement on Saturday. The Mariners will receive minor league outfielder Joey Curletta in the trade.

Venditte, 31, split his 2016 season between the Blue Jays and Mariners, pitching to a cumulative 5.73 ERA, 4.5 BB/9 and 7.8 SO/9 in just 22 innings. He’s expected to bring some bullpen depth to the Phillies, who are a little thin on left-handed relief this spring. According to comments made by Philadelphia GM Matt Klentak, Venditte will enter the Phillies’ camp after he finishes pitching for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, at which point he’ll begin competing for a major league role.

Curletta, 23, was the PTBNL in the Carlos Ruiz trade to the Dodgers last August. He finished the 2016 season in Double-A Tulsa, batting .206/.280/.371 with four home runs and a .652 OPS in 107 PA.