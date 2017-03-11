USA beats Columbia 3-2 in World Baseball Classic walk-off

Team USA edged out Team Columbia in their first Pool C game on Friday, taking home a 3-2 win on Adam Jones‘ walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.

Neither starter allowed their opponents to build a lead through the first half of the game. Team USA starter Chris Archer dominated in four perfect innings before Jesus Valdez and Adrian Sanchez got Columbia on the board with consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth inning. Team Columbia starter Jose Quintana held on a bit longer, serving up 5 2/3 scoreless frames and finally allowing Adam Jones to score on an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Team USA tacked on another run with a wild pitch by Columbia right-hander William Cuevas to finish the sixth, but the score remained knotted 2-2 until the 10th inning. Right-hander Tyler Clippard held Team Columbia to a walk in the top of the 10th, while Guillermo Moscoso returned in the bottom of the inning to put runners on first and second with back-to-back walks.

With two outs and two on, Adam Jones roped a line drive to center field, bringing Christian Yelich home to score the winning run. According to MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa, it marked Team USA’s third walk-off win in World Baseball Classic history, preceded by game-winning knocks by Alex Rodriguez in 2006 and David Wright in 2009.

The World Baseball Classic resumes on Saturday with two Pool C matches between Team Canada and Columbia (12 PM EDT) and Team Dominican Republic and USA (6:30 PM EDT). Two Pool D games are scheduled between Team Italy and Venezuela (3 PM EDT) and Team Mexico and Puerto Rico (9:30 PM EDT) as well.

