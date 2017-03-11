Getty Images

Trevor May has a torn UCL

By Ashley VarelaMar 11, 2017, 12:43 PM EST

Twins’ right-hander Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his pitching elbow, reports Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. May sustained the injury while pitching against Team USA on Wednesday night and was diagnosed with a tear in his right elbow after undergoing an MRI later in the week.

The 27-year-old completed his third circuit with the Twins in 2016, putting up a 5.27 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 12.7 SO/9 over 42 2/3 innings. Chronic back pain kept him out of the bullpen for most of the season, as it did in 2015, though this is the first serious arm injury to crop up in his professional career.

May is scheduled to get a second opinion on his elbow on Sunday. Tommy John surgery still remains a strong possibility, which could set him back at least 12 months. Further comments from Berardino suggest that the right-hander is open to “modified Tommy John [surgery], PRP, or ‘old fashioned Tommy John,'” all of which would require some rehab in the weeks and months to come.

Prior to his injury, May was working his way back to the rotation for the 2017 season and had been the frontrunner for the Twins’ fifth rotation spot. In his absence, the club will select from a pool of candidates that includes right-handers Jose Berrios and Tyler Duffey and left-hander Adalberto Mejia, among two or three others.

Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis leaves camp after learning his cancer has spread

By Craig CalcaterraMar 10, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

In December, Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis revealed that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. In January it was reported that he was cancer free and that he’d report to Rockies camp in Scottsdale as scheduled.

Unfortunately, that report was premature: Bettis is leaving spring training to undergo chemotherapy after discovering that his testicular cancer has spread. There is no timetable for his return.

Bettis, who turns 28 next month, was expected to be at the top of the Rockies’ rotation this season after going 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts in 2016. That’s unimportant now. All that matters is that he get better.

Good luck, Chad.

Woman claiming to be in a “matrimonial relationship” with Tim Tebow arrested at Mets camp

By Craig CalcaterraMar 10, 2017, 4:35 PM EST

The New York Daily News reports that a woman was arrested for trespassing after stalking Tim Tebow at the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Michelle Marie Thompson, 36, was given a trespass warning on February 26. She ignored it and, two days later, was arrested after refusing instructions from the Port St. Lucie police to leave the area. Thompson, from Arvada, Colorado, told police that she was in a “romantic relationship” and a “matrimonial relationship” with Tebow. She remains in custody pending $750 bail.

Here’s hoping the woman in question gets some help if, as is often the case in situations like this, it turns out she needs it.