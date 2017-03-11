Royals’ Perez injured during WBC, had to be helped off field

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — All-Star catcher Salvador Perez was injured in a home-plate collision with Drew Butera, his backup with the Kansas City Royals, and Venezuela rallied to beat Italy 11-10 Saturday in the World Baseball Classic on Martin Prado‘s 10th-inning double.
Butera stumbled into Perez to end the ninth inning with the score tied at 10. Butera appeared to try limiting contact with Perez but still fell into his left knee, and Perez could not put weight on the leg as he was helped off the field.
Prado, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, brought home Houston’s Jose Altuve with his hit to center field.
The Venezuelans trailed 5-0 after four innings but stayed alive in the WBC, improving to 1-1 in Group D. Venezuela was eliminated in the first round four years ago.
Puerto Rico (1-0) is the group leader. The Italians (1-1) are in second with a better run differential while Mexico (0-1) is third. The top two teams advanced to the next round.
Venezuela will play against Mexico on Sunday and Puerto Rico will face Italy.
Dodgers’ left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu made a triumphant return to the mound on Saturday after missing nearly two full seasons with elbow and shoulder injuries.
Ryu tossed two scoreless frames against the Angels, striking out two of the first three batters he faced and allowing just one single to designated hitter C.J. Cron in his 26-pitch outing. He also executed a flawless catch after Shane Robinson grounded out to first:
Ryu finished his outing with a simulated inning out of the bullpen, all very promising for someone who didn’t look capable of throwing a baseball several months ago. Prior to undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in 2015, the southpaw touted an impressive 3.17 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 in two major league seasons with the Dodgers. He’s endured further setbacks to his health over the last year, including a minor groin strain and a debridement procedure on his left elbow, but finally appears healthy enough to work his way back up to a full-time gig.
While the 29-year-old is still considered a long shot to make the rotation by Opening Day, he’ll have approximately four more starts to tweak his mechanics and get stretched out before the 2017 season kicks off.
Blue Jays’ outfielder Dalton Pompey was pulled from the eighth inning of the Canada-Columbia match on Saturday after injuring his face on a stolen base attempt.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Pompey reached base on a force out and stole second base while third baseman Eric Wood was up to bat against Team Columbia’s Yohan Pino. According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Pompey dove headfirst into the base and appeared to hit his face against the ground. He was able to get up and resume his station in center field after being evaluated by the medical team and successfully passing an eye test, but was later pulled in the eighth inning after feeling mild dizziness.
While the injury doesn’t appear to threaten Pompey’s chances of suiting up for the Blue Jays next month, it could keep him sidelined from further play in the World Baseball Classic. Davidi noted that the outfielder is subject to concussion protocol implemented by Major League Baseball and will need to undergo a series of tests before he can be cleared to return to the field. This is the second concussion Pompey has sustained in the last nine months. He’s scheduled to undergo further testing on Sunday.