Report: Pedro Alvarez returns to Orioles on a minor league deal

Free agent infielder Pedro Alvarez reportedly has a minor league contract in place with the Orioles, per Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports. Jon Heyman adds that the terms of the deal include a $2 million salary with up to $3.5 million in incentives.
Alvarez, 30, batted .249/.322/.504 with 22 home runs and an .826 OPS during his initial run with the Orioles in 2016. He primarily served as the team’s designated hitter and occasional third baseman, though Heyman reports that the deal could be contingent on a switch to the outfield in 2017. Alvarez hasn’t played the outfield in any of his seven major league seasons, but has been developing his skills there over the last 3-4 months and could compete against fellow outfield candidates Chris Dickerson, Craig Gentry, Logan Schafer and Aneury Tavarez for a backup role this spring.
The deal has yet to be confirmed by the team.
Team USA edged out Team Columbia in their first Pool C game on Friday, taking home a 3-2 win on Adam Jones‘ walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.
Neither starter allowed their opponents to build a lead through the first half of the game. Team USA starter Chris Archer dominated in four perfect innings before Jesus Valdez and Adrian Sanchez got Columbia on the board with consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth inning. Team Columbia starter Jose Quintana held on a bit longer, serving up 5 2/3 scoreless frames and finally allowing Adam Jones to score on an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Team USA tacked on another run with a wild pitch by Columbia right-hander William Cuevas to finish the sixth, but the score remained knotted 2-2 until the 10th inning. Right-hander Tyler Clippard held Team Columbia to a walk in the top of the 10th, while Guillermo Moscoso returned in the bottom of the inning to put runners on first and second with back-to-back walks.
With two outs and two on, Adam Jones roped a line drive to center field, bringing Christian Yelich home to score the winning run. According to MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa, it marked Team USA’s third walk-off win in World Baseball Classic history, preceded by game-winning knocks by Alex Rodriguez in 2006 and David Wright in 2009.
The World Baseball Classic resumes on Saturday with two Pool C matches between Team Canada and Columbia (12 PM EDT) and Team Dominican Republic and USA (6:30 PM EDT). Two Pool D games are scheduled between Team Italy and Venezuela (3 PM EDT) and Team Mexico and Puerto Rico (9:30 PM EDT) as well.
Twins’ right-hander Trevor May has been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his pitching elbow, reports Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. May sustained the injury while pitching against Team USA on Wednesday night and was diagnosed with a tear in his right elbow after undergoing an MRI later in the week.
The 27-year-old completed his third circuit with the Twins in 2016, putting up a 5.27 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 12.7 SO/9 over 42 2/3 innings. Chronic back pain kept him out of the bullpen for most of the season, as it did in 2015, though this is the first serious arm injury to crop up in his professional career.
May is scheduled to get a second opinion on his elbow on Sunday. Tommy John surgery still remains a strong possibility, which could set him back at least 12 months. Further comments from Berardino suggest that the right-hander is open to “modified Tommy John [surgery], PRP, or ‘old fashioned Tommy John,'” all of which would require some rehab in the weeks and months to come.
Prior to his injury, May was working his way back to the rotation for the 2017 season and had been the frontrunner for the Twins’ fifth rotation spot. In his absence, the club will select from a pool of candidates that includes right-handers Jose Berrios and Tyler Duffey and left-hander Adalberto Mejia, among two or three others.