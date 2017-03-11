Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches two scoreless innings in Cactus League debut

Dodgers’ left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu made a triumphant return to the mound on Saturday after missing nearly two full seasons with elbow and shoulder injuries.
Ryu tossed two scoreless frames against the Angels, striking out two of the first three batters he faced and allowing just one single to designated hitter C.J. Cron in his 26-pitch outing. He also executed a flawless catch after Shane Robinson grounded out to first:
Ryu finished his outing with a simulated inning out of the bullpen, all very promising for someone who didn’t look capable of throwing a baseball several months ago. Prior to undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in 2015, the southpaw touted an impressive 3.17 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 in two major league seasons with the Dodgers. He’s endured further setbacks to his health over the last year, including a minor groin strain and a debridement procedure on his left elbow, but finally appears healthy enough to work his way back up to a full-time gig.
While the 29-year-old is still considered a long shot to make the rotation by Opening Day, he’ll have approximately four more starts to tweak his mechanics and get stretched out before the 2017 season kicks off.
Blue Jays’ outfielder Dalton Pompey was pulled from the eighth inning of the Canada-Columbia match on Saturday after injuring his face on a stolen base attempt.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Pompey reached base on a force out and stole second base while third baseman Eric Wood was up to bat against Team Columbia’s Yohan Pino. According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Pompey dove headfirst into the base and appeared to hit his face against the ground. He was able to get up and resume his station in center field after being evaluated by the medical team and successfully passing an eye test, but was later pulled in the eighth inning after feeling mild dizziness.
While the injury doesn’t appear to threaten Pompey’s chances of suiting up for the Blue Jays next month, it could keep him sidelined from further play in the World Baseball Classic. Davidi noted that the outfielder is subject to concussion protocol implemented by Major League Baseball and will need to undergo a series of tests before he can be cleared to return to the field. This is the second concussion Pompey has sustained in the last nine months. He’s scheduled to undergo further testing on Sunday.
Team USA edged out Team Columbia in their first Pool C game on Friday, taking home a 3-2 win on Adam Jones‘ walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.
Neither starter allowed their opponents to build a lead through the first half of the game. Team USA starter Chris Archer dominated in four perfect innings before Jesus Valdez and Adrian Sanchez got Columbia on the board with consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth inning. Team Columbia starter Jose Quintana held on a bit longer, serving up 5 2/3 scoreless frames and finally allowing Adam Jones to score on an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Team USA tacked on another run with a wild pitch by Columbia right-hander William Cuevas to finish the sixth, but the score remained knotted 2-2 until the 10th inning. Right-hander Tyler Clippard held Team Columbia to a walk in the top of the 10th, while Guillermo Moscoso returned in the bottom of the inning to put runners on first and second with back-to-back walks.
With two outs and two on, Adam Jones roped a line drive to center field, bringing Christian Yelich home to score the winning run. According to MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa, it marked Team USA’s third walk-off win in World Baseball Classic history, preceded by game-winning knocks by Alex Rodriguez in 2006 and David Wright in 2009.
The World Baseball Classic resumes on Saturday with two Pool C matches between Team Canada and Columbia (12 PM EDT) and Team Dominican Republic and USA (6:30 PM EDT). Two Pool D games are scheduled between Team Italy and Venezuela (3 PM EDT) and Team Mexico and Puerto Rico (9:30 PM EDT) as well.