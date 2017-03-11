Dalton Pompey exits World Baseball Classic contest after stolen base injury

Blue Jays’ outfielder Dalton Pompey was pulled from the eighth inning of the Canada-Columbia match on Saturday after injuring his face on a stolen base attempt.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Pompey reached base on a force out and stole second base while third baseman Eric Wood was up to bat against Team Columbia’s Yohan Pino. According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Pompey dove headfirst into the base and appeared to hit his face against the ground. He was able to get up and resume his station in center field after being evaluated by the medical team and successfully passing an eye test, but was later pulled in the eighth inning after feeling mild dizziness.

While the injury doesn’t appear to threaten Pompey’s chances of suiting up for the Blue Jays next month, it could keep him sidelined from further play in the World Baseball Classic. Davidi noted that the outfielder is subject to concussion protocol implemented by Major League Baseball and will need to undergo a series of tests before he can be cleared to return to the field. This is the second concussion Pompey has sustained in the last nine months. He’s scheduled to undergo further testing on Sunday.

Follow @wcoastfangirl