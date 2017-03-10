Woman claiming to be in a “matrimonial relationship” with Tim Tebow arrested at Mets camp

The New York Daily News reports that a woman was arrested for trespassing after stalking Tim Tebow at the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Michelle Marie Thompson, 36, was given a trespass warning on February 26. She ignored it and, two days later, was arrested after refusing instructions from the Port St. Lucie police to leave the area. Thompson, from Arvada, Colorado, told police that she was in a “romantic relationship” and a “matrimonial relationship” with Tebow. She remains in custody pending $750 bail.

Here’s hoping the woman in question gets some help if, as is often the case in situations like this, it turns out she needs it.

Follow @craigcalcaterra