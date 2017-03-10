Ten Dodgers games will be shown on broadcast TV this spring

Dodgers games are still unavailable to the majority of cable subscribers in the Los Angeles area due to a carriage dispute between the Dodgers’ cable network, SportsNet LA, which is run by Spectrum, and other cable providers.

Spectrum and SportsNetLA appears to be wanting to whet the appetite of Dodgers fans, however, and have agreed to allow 10 Dodgers games to be simulcast on KTLA, a broadcast network available to basically everyone, at the start of the season.

The games will all take place in the first five weeks of the season, between April 5 and May 7, and will feature matchups against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. It will include the May 3 game during which Vin Scully will be inducted into the Dodgers Ring of Honor.

My guess: a lot of Dodgers fans have simply learned to live without the Dodgers on TV and SportsNet and Spectrum know it. This move, I suspect, is aimed at reminding them what they’re missing and inspiring them to bug their cable providers more to carry SportsNetLA.

Good luck.

