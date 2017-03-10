Ten Dodgers games will be shown on broadcast TV this spring

Dodgers games are still unavailable to the majority of cable subscribers in the Los Angeles area due to a carriage dispute between the Dodgers’ cable network, SportsNet LA, which is run by Spectrum, and other cable providers.
Spectrum and SportsNetLA appears to be wanting to whet the appetite of Dodgers fans, however, and have agreed to allow 10 Dodgers games to be simulcast on KTLA, a broadcast network available to basically everyone, at the start of the season.
The games will all take place in the first five weeks of the season, between April 5 and May 7, and will feature matchups against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. It will include the May 3 game during which Vin Scully will be inducted into the Dodgers Ring of Honor.
My guess: a lot of Dodgers fans have simply learned to live without the Dodgers on TV and SportsNet and Spectrum know it. This move, I suspect, is aimed at reminding them what they’re missing and inspiring them to bug their cable providers more to carry SportsNetLA.
Good luck.
Back in December Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols had surgery on the plantar fascia in his right foot. Pujols was bothered by plantar fasciitis repeatedly during the 2016 season, but played through the pain, finishing with a line of .268/.323/.457, 31 homers and 119 RBI.
His rehab has been cautious, and he has yet to play in any spring training games. That changes today, however, as he is in the Angels lineup as the DH, batting third.
Pujols, entering his 17th season, is signed through the 2021 season. He’ll make $26 million this year and will receive a raise of $1 million each year on through the end of the contract.
We talked about the Yankees dumb grooming policy the other day and how outfield prospect Clint Frazier was likely to run afoul of it due to his luxurious red locks.
Welp, the time has come to pay the piper. Or visit the barber. Or whatever. Either way, Frazier’s tresses have been trimmed:
So be it. Too bad that it’s the only organization that turns such a thing into an actual choice instead of a false one.
UPDATE: The policy is still dumb, but at least they’re making lemonade out of it: