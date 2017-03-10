Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis leaves camp after learning his cancer has spread

In December, Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis revealed that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. In January it was reported that he was cancer free and that he’d report to Rockies camp in Scottsdale as scheduled.

Unfortunately, that report was premature: Bettis is leaving spring training to undergo chemotherapy after discovering that his testicular cancer has spread. There is no timetable for his return.

Bettis, who turns 28 next month, was expected to be at the top of the Rockies’ rotation this season after going 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts in 2016. That’s unimportant now. All that matters is that he get better.

Good luck, Chad.

