Italy stuns Mexico with a five-run rally in the ninth inning in Group D play

Mexico led Italy 9-5 heading into the ninth inning, only to watch Italy rally for five in the final frame to notch a 10-9 win in the first game in Group-D play in the World Baseball Classic last night.
Francisco Cervelli kicked it all off with a leadoff double against Mexico’s Roberto Osuna. Then Chris Colabello followed with a double. Alex Liddi then hit a two-run double to make it 9-7. Drew Butera reached on an error and Drew Maggi walked to load the bases. In came reliever Oliver Perez, only to allow an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo to make it 9-8. Then John Andreoli capped the rally with a two-run single.
The the other two teams in Group D, Venezuela and Puerto Rico, will play tonight, after which Mexico will play Puerto Rico on Saturday while Italy faces off against Venezuela.
We talked about the Yankees dumb grooming policy the other day and how outfield prospect Clint Frazier was likely to run afoul of it due to his luxurious red locks.
Welp, the time has come to pay the piper. Or visit the barber. Or whatever. Either way, Frazier’s tresses have been trimmed:
So be it. Too bad that it’s the only organization that turns such a thing into an actual choice instead of a false one.
Spring training has become a season and an industry unto itself, complete with big shiny stadiums and expensive tickets and big scoreboards and all of that. As such, we have almost completely forgotten that it’s basically just practice.
Really, that’s the purpose. Teams used to take off to some remote camp in the middle of nowhere in the spring. Maybe a decommissioned army base or ranch owned by the team owner’s friend or some isolated island off the coast of California. There they’d practice. They’d work out and get ready for the season. While they’d play some exhibitions and barnstorm as they headed back north or east, the idea of putting on 30 nine-inning games for paying customers, as if it were the regular season, was almost completely foreign.
Keep that in mind as you watch Asdrubal Cabrera get into, and then peace out of, a rundown in yesterday’s game against the Detroit Tigers:
You may want to call him lazy or lackadaisical or something, but this is practice. It’s still practice, even if MLB and its clubs and the host cities in Arizona and Florida treat it as competitive sports and charge fans as if the games had some consequence. In this case, it was more practice for the Tigers, actually, in that learning how to execute a rundown properly is more critical than a runner learning how to get out of one. Why on Earth should a New York Met help the Tigers with their practice?
Anyway, I don’t blame you, Asdrubal. You get paid for the stuff that starts on April 3. Just make sure you’re in shape and ready for that day.