Blue Jays reliever T.J. House hit in the head with a comebacker, taken away in an ambulance

A scary scene is unfolding in Lakeland, Florida right now following Blue Jays reliever T.J. House being hit in the head with a comebacker.

According to those in attendance, House was hit by a line drive off the bat of Tigers catcher John Hicks that hit his head/facial area and caromed 30 feet in the air. Trainers and doctors surrounded House and attended to him for several minutes. He laid flat on the ground on his stomach for most of that time. Eventually an ambulance came out onto the field and took him away. As he was being loaded in he did give the thumbs-up signal to the crowd, so hopefully that means he’s OK.

Obviously we’ll update you if and when we get further information. In the meantime, keep a good thought for T.J. House.

Follow @craigcalcaterra