Blue Jays reliever T.J. House hit in the head with a comebacker, taken away in an ambulance

A scary scene is unfolding in Lakeland, Florida right now following Blue Jays reliever T.J. House being hit in the head with a comebacker.
According to those in attendance, House was hit by a line drive off the bat of Tigers catcher John Hicks that hit his head/facial area and caromed 30 feet in the air. Trainers and doctors surrounded House and attended to him for several minutes. He laid flat on the ground on his stomach for most of that time. Eventually an ambulance came out onto the field and took him away. As he was being loaded in he did give the thumbs-up signal to the crowd, so hopefully that means he’s OK.
Obviously we’ll update you if and when we get further information. In the meantime, keep a good thought for T.J. House.
In December, Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis revealed that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. In January it was reported that he was cancer free and that he’d report to Rockies camp in Scottsdale as scheduled.
Unfortunately, that report was premature: Bettis is leaving spring training to undergo chemotherapy after discovering that his testicular cancer has spread. There is no timetable for his return.
Bettis, who turns 28 next month, was expected to be at the top of the Rockies’ rotation this season after going 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts in 2016. That’s unimportant now. All that matters is that he get better.
Good luck, Chad.
The New York Daily News reports that a woman was arrested for trespassing after stalking Tim Tebow at the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Michelle Marie Thompson, 36, was given a trespass warning on February 26. She ignored it and, two days later, was arrested after refusing instructions from the Port St. Lucie police to leave the area. Thompson, from Arvada, Colorado, told police that she was in a “romantic relationship” and a “matrimonial relationship” with Tebow. She remains in custody pending $750 bail.
Here’s hoping the woman in question gets some help if, as is often the case in situations like this, it turns out she needs it.