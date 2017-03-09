Video: 7’1″ vs. 6’8″ — the tallest pitcher-batter matchup ever

Early this morning Israel defeated the Netherlands in World Baseball Classic play 4-2. That puts Israel at a perfect 3-0 heading into the second round of the WBC, where they will now face either Japan or the winner of the Cuba versus Australia game in the second round.
While the game itself was the key attraction for WBC devotees, one particular at bat in the game was the highlight for gawkers like us. The matchup: pitcher the Dutch team’s Loek Van Mil, who has spent a decade bouncing around the minor leagues, primarily in the Twins organization, vs. Team Israel’s Nate Freiman, the former Oakland Athletic and minor league veteran. Van Mil is 7’1″ and Freiman is 6’8″. They faced off in the eighth inning of this game.
It looked like this:
While the walk to Freiman was somewhat anti-climatic, this is thought to be the tallest batter-pitcher matchup in baseball history.
The Diamondbacks announced on Wednesday night that outfielder Socrates Brito underwent surgery to repair an open dislocation of his left ring finger. The 24-year-old suffered the injury while running the bases during Wednesday afternoon’s Cactus League game against Team Mexico.
Brito played all three outfield positions for the D-Backs last season, but didn’t do much with the bat as he hit .179/.196/.358 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 97 plate appearances. He was hoping to make the opening day roster but the injury will likely cost him that opportunity. The team does not yet have a timetable for Brito’s recovery.
Team Israel needed only two games to advance to the next round in the World Baseball Classic. The players will tell you that the feat is in no small part due to its mascot, the “Mensch on a Bench.”
Israel’s DH, Cody Decker, likened the Mensch to “Jobu,” the voodoo idol of slugger Pedro Cerrano in the movie Major League.
Not only does the Mensch help Team Israel win ballgames, but it also helps the players get into the carpool lane.
Sounds like the Phillie Phanatic has some competition for the title of “best mascot.”