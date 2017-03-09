Sonny Gray has a strained lat, will start the season on the DL

The Rangers train in Surprise, Arizona. The latest news out of their camp is no surprise, however: starter Andrew Cashner has been shut down because of soreness in his right upper biceps.

This is the second time this spring he has suffered from the malady. The first time he received an MRI but nothing unusual was found. He took a few days off, resumed and here we are again.

Cashner has some decent stuff and, a few years back, looked like a budding frontline starter. He has been injured often in recent years, however, and is increasingly ineffective when he does pitch. He was 5-11 with a 5.25 ERA in 28 games last season combined with San Diego and Miami.

The hope was that a move back home to his native Texas would provide a nice change of scenery and a fresh start. So far, however, things are, unfortunately, par for the course for Cashner.

