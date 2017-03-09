Sonny Gray has a strained lat, will start the season on the DL

Bad news for the Oakland Athletics: starter Sonny Gray been shut down for three weeks with a “moderate” lat strain. That means Gray will begin the season on the disabled list. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Gray may not pitch until late April.
Tough break for Gray, who was hoping to turn things around in 2017 following a massively disappointing campaign last season in which he posted a 5.69 ERA in 22 starts.
The Rangers train in Surprise, Arizona. The latest news out of their camp is no surprise, however: starter Andrew Cashner has been shut down because of soreness in his right upper biceps.
This is the second time this spring he has suffered from the malady. The first time he received an MRI but nothing unusual was found. He took a few days off, resumed and here we are again.
Cashner has some decent stuff and, a few years back, looked like a budding frontline starter. He has been injured often in recent years, however, and is increasingly ineffective when he does pitch. He was 5-11 with a 5.25 ERA in 28 games last season combined with San Diego and Miami.
The hope was that a move back home to his native Texas would provide a nice change of scenery and a fresh start. So far, however, things are, unfortunately, par for the course for Cashner.
Zack Greinke and the Diamondbacks played Team Mexico yesterday. During the game his fastball velocity topped out at 89.5 m.p.h. He was mostly sitting around 88. Greinke gave up two runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. After the game Greinke downplayed it saying, “it’s still early,” and the ever-famous, “it is what it is.”
Greinke, is still owed $172.5 million from the Diamondbacks. His velocity in the spring of 2016 was around 93 M.P.H. so, yikes.