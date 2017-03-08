Tim Tebow to make his debut today against the Red Sox. It’ll be on TV.

Tim Tebow has played in the Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League, but he has yet to face major league pitching in a game setting. That changes today as the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets with Tim Tebow in the lineup.
And it won’t be an easy test for Mr. Tebow. On the hill for the Red Sox will be the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Rick Porcello. Figure he’ll get one or two at bats against Porcello tops. Also figure that he hasn’t seen stuff like Porcello’s in his life. At least not from the batter’s box.
The game, taking place at the Mets park in Port St. Lucie, Fla, gets underway at at 1:10 p.m. MLB Network will carry the broadcast and MLB.tv will stream the game live. And don’t think they’re not milking it:
Tebow will be the DH today, and he’s batting eighth. Sadly, we won’t get to see him take circuitous routs in the outfield.
Good luck, Tim.
A few days ago it seemed like David Price‘s season could be over before it started. He had an MRI on his elbow and paid the infamous Visit to Dr. James Andrews.
But then he got good news: now surgery or treatment needed. Just rest. Now Red Sox manager John Farrell says that Price will be allowed to throw on Friday or Saturday if he feels up to it.
It’s still unknown how his elbow will respond once he ramps up again, but with this stuff it’s one step at a time. Given the delay in his program for the spring there’s still a very good chance he begins the season late even if he doesn’t experience any problems, but so far so good.
Chris Archer and Team U.S.A. begin play in the World Baseball Classic on Friday. They stand as good a chance at winning as the U.S. team ever does. That chance: decent enough, given their talent, even if they don’t have the best available U.S. talent.
Archer, however, has greater aspirations for the Team U.S.A. than merely winning the WBC. He wants it to help unite America. At least for a while. Via ESPN.com:
“Given the timing and the circumstances of our country, I think it’s a great opportunity for us, temporarily, to show we are united, regardless of the turmoil and things going on here and other places in the world. So it’s always been a dream. And what’s going on in the country right now makes it even better.”
Archer didn’t get super specific about that turmoil, but he expanded a bit on what he hoped the U.S. team could show:
“Just that we are all unified, at least in my opinion. And it is a beautiful country of diversity and freedom and a lot of other things that other countries don’t have. So for this moment in time, for this next two weeks, we’re going to put on this jersey with pride and show we’re diverse, we’re united, and what USA is really all about.”
It’s an admirable sentiment. And the idea that sports can help unify people is an admirable aspiration.
I suspect, however, that a baseball tournament that many actual baseball players don’t care about isn’t going to register very strongly with a great number of Americans. And I fear that our divisions are so strong that virtually nothing can break through them. At least for the time being.