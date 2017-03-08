Tim Tebow to make his debut today against the Red Sox. It’ll be on TV.

Tim Tebow has played in the Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League, but he has yet to face major league pitching in a game setting. That changes today as the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets with Tim Tebow in the lineup.

And it won’t be an easy test for Mr. Tebow. On the hill for the Red Sox will be the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Rick Porcello. Figure he’ll get one or two at bats against Porcello tops. Also figure that he hasn’t seen stuff like Porcello’s in his life. At least not from the batter’s box.

The game, taking place at the Mets park in Port St. Lucie, Fla, gets underway at at 1:10 p.m. MLB Network will carry the broadcast and MLB.tv will stream the game live. And don’t think they’re not milking it:

MLB Network is promoting its live coverage of "New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow" facing Rick Porcello and Red Sox tomorrow. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 7, 2017

Tebow will be the DH today, and he’s batting eighth. Sadly, we won’t get to see him take circuitous routs in the outfield.

Good luck, Tim.

Follow @craigcalcaterra